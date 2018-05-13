Brow Beat

Seann William Scott Will Replace Clayne Crawford in Lethal Weapon’s Third Season

By

Seann William Scott attends a Los Angeles screening of Just Before I Go in 2015.
Seann William Scott attends a Los Angeles screening of Just Before I Go in 2015.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Darin Pfeiffer Consulting

Fox’s Lethal Weapon has been renewed for a third season minus one of the show’s leads, Variety reports. Clayne Crawford is out, and American Pie’s Seann William Scott will be replacing him. Crawford played Riggs in the TV adaptation of the venerable Mel Gibson/Danny Glover film franchise; Scott will play a new character who gets involved with Damon Wayans’ Murtaugh.

Rumors that Crawford’s contract would not be renewed have been circling for days, following reports of the actor’s toxic on-set behaviorDeadline got some of the details: Crawford reportedly blew up at a director when an emotional scene was interrupted by sound from a building near the location where they were shooting, then got into another disagreement that led to the director quitting midway through his second Lethal Weapon episode. In a separate incident, Crawford and Wayans clashed during the filming of an episode Crawford directed. Wayans called in sick on his first day of shooting, was injured by a special effect and sent home, and on his return, refused to do some other scenes in the episode’s script because of safety concerns, leading to an enormous fight with his co-star and director. In both cases, studio brass had to calm the waters.

Crawford acknowledged the incidents in an Instagram post on April 24, writing, “I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts.” Slightly undercutting this apology were details in Crawford’s post that tend to point towards the severity of his behavior rather than a “passion for doing good work”: the actor was required to complete “studio-appointed therapy” and make a cash payment to the director who quit.

The studio said in a statement, “Warner Bros. Television has decided not to renew Clayne Crawford’s contract for Lethal Weapon.” It’s a measure of how quickly things have changed that both Warner Bros. TV and Fox were willing to put a well-rated and profitable show in limbo over behavior that would have resulted in little more than internet gawking a few years ago. The show set things up for Crawford’s possible departure in the season two series finale, so there won’t be any need for a contrived “Poochie died on the way back to his home planet” explanation for Crawford’s absence. Poochie seems to have been a toxic jerk to his co-workers, and that’s reason enough.

#MeToo TV

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nick Greene

LeBron James Uses Superhuman Memory to Accurately Recall How the Cavs Blew It

Nick Greene

The Celtics Deleted a Tweet About LeBron Before it Could Curse Marcus Morris

Daniel Politi

Aide Told Meghan McCain She Would Publicly Apologize for Remark About Her Father, But Still Hasn’t

Matthew Dessem

Seann William Scott Will Replace Clayne Crawford in Lethal Weapon’s Third Season

Daniel Politi

Trump Praises Late Mom in Mother’s Day Video—But Fails to Mention Melania

Daniel Politi

Nigerian Woman Allegedly Kicked Off United Flight After White Man Complained of Her “Pungent” Odor

Matthew Dessem

André 3000 Celebrated Mother’s Day by Releasing Two New Songs

Daniel Politi

In Stunning Reversal, Trump Vows to Help China’s ZTE Stay in Business After U.S. Sanctions

Daniel Politi

Hawaii Warns of “Explosive Eruption” as New Fissures Open Spewing Lava

Daniel Politi

Family of Six Suicide Bombers, Including Two Young Children, Attack Indonesian Churches

Christina Bonnington

Why the Apple Store Is Selling a Bike Helmet

Matthew Dessem

Saturday Night Live Tests the Limits of the Fisheye Lens in This Ad for a High School Graduation Ceremony

Most Read

Mueller Is Looking Into Ford’s Rejection of Michael Cohen’s Consulting Services

Daniel Politi

White Wisconsin Police Officer Caught on Camera Punching Black Teen in Face

Daniel Politi

The Do’s and Don’ts of Engaging in a LeBron vs. Jordan Debate

Nick Greene

White House Budget Director Defends Aide Over “Dying” McCain “Joke”

Daniel Politi

Nigerian Woman Allegedly Kicked Off United Flight After White Man Complained of Her “Pungent” Odor

Daniel Politi

Hawaii Warns of “Explosive Eruption” as New Fissures Open Spewing Lava

Daniel Politi