Seann William Scott Will Replace Clayne Crawford in Lethal Weapon’s Third Season

Fox’s Lethal Weapon has been renewed for a third season minus one of the show’s leads, Variety reports. Clayne Crawford is out, and American Pie’s Seann William Scott will be replacing him. Crawford played Riggs in the TV adaptation of the venerable Mel Gibson/Danny Glover film franchise; Scott will play a new character who gets involved with Damon Wayans’ Murtaugh.

Rumors that Crawford’s contract would not be renewed have been circling for days, following reports of the actor’s toxic on-set behavior. Deadline got some of the details: Crawford reportedly blew up at a director when an emotional scene was interrupted by sound from a building near the location where they were shooting, then got into another disagreement that led to the director quitting midway through his second Lethal Weapon episode. In a separate incident, Crawford and Wayans clashed during the filming of an episode Crawford directed. Wayans called in sick on his first day of shooting, was injured by a special effect and sent home, and on his return, refused to do some other scenes in the episode’s script because of safety concerns, leading to an enormous fight with his co-star and director. In both cases, studio brass had to calm the waters.

Crawford acknowledged the incidents in an Instagram post on April 24, writing, “I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts.” Slightly undercutting this apology were details in Crawford’s post that tend to point towards the severity of his behavior rather than a “passion for doing good work”: the actor was required to complete “studio-appointed therapy” and make a cash payment to the director who quit.

The studio said in a statement, “Warner Bros. Television has decided not to renew Clayne Crawford’s contract for Lethal Weapon.” It’s a measure of how quickly things have changed that both Warner Bros. TV and Fox were willing to put a well-rated and profitable show in limbo over behavior that would have resulted in little more than internet gawking a few years ago. The show set things up for Crawford’s possible departure in the season two series finale, so there won’t be any need for a contrived “Poochie died on the way back to his home planet” explanation for Crawford’s absence. Poochie seems to have been a toxic jerk to his co-workers, and that’s reason enough.