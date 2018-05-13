Brow Beat

Saturday Night Live Tests the Limits of the Fisheye Lens in This Ad for a High School Graduation Ceremony

By

Can a fisheye lens make anything look awesome? The question has troubled humanity for all time—or at least since the Beastie Boys’ released their video for “Shake Your Rump”—and this week, Saturday Night Live put it to the test with a fisheye-heavy ad for a high school graduation ceremony. “Make graduation look cool” is a considerably bigger lift than “make the Beastie Boys look cool,” so it’s understandable that the sketch also incorporates a monster truck rally voiceover and lots of superimposed explosions, even if the fisheye lens is doing a lot of the work. At times, this full-court approach actually breaks new cinematic ground: Scientists have long believed it was impossible for a shot of “Dads with iPads” to get a laugh, but throw airhorns on the soundtrack and something magical happens.

But even a full deployment of low-budget special effects can’t make a classic graduation tableau like “senior promising his sophomore girlfriend that they don’t have to break up” anything but miserable. And the big “principal falling off the stage mid-speech” moment doesn’t need dressing up to sell: no lens can add or diminish its awesomeness. As a test of the theoretical abilities of the fisheye lens to make a high school graduation ceremony seem awesome, then, this experiment was a failure. As an ad for attending James Madison High School graduation, however, it’s a rousing success. I heard the principal fell off the stage!

