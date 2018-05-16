Seth Meyers Edits Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Press Briefings So That She Actually Tells the Truth

Michelle Wolf’s jokes about White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders caused a stir at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, including this dig at her lack of truthfulness: “She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Like, maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.” But Sanders’ dishonesty is no problem for Seth Meyers, since Late Night has found a solution that will finally give her answers the ring of truth: Let Meyers ask the questions.

Meyers edited himself into a briefing so that we could all experience the momentary distraction of hearing Sanders call the Trump administration “nothing more than a poorly executed P.R. stunt” and say that the president’s favorite part of Marley & Me is when the dog dies. Stephen Colbert also does a version of this gag with edited interviews sometimes, but Late Night’s phony press conferences are especially satisfying, thanks to the impeccable editing and the decision to surround Meyers with extras rather than sticking him in front of a green screen.

As usual, the jokes with the best payoff are the ones with the most elaborate setup, as when Meyers poses the query, “My nephew wet the bed at a sleepover and claimed it was because his friends put his hand in warm water. Do you care to comment?”

“The American people see right through the blatant lies of a self-admitted leaker,” responds Sanders.