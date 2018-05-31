Brow Beat

The White House Condemns Full Frontal as “Not Fit for Broadcast” After Samantha Bee’s Crude Ivanka Insult

By

Samantha Bee stands in front of a graphic of Ivanka Trump's face
Incivility is not the same as racism.
Still taken from the now defunct YouTube video

The White House condemned Full Frontal With Samantha Bee as “not fit for broadcast” as outraged conservatives took to Twitter on Thursday after Bee called Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt.” The Full Frontal host used the insult in a segment about how Trump posted a photo of herself and her son over the weekend amid renewed controversy regarding the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the border.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless cunt,” she said. The White House responded with a statement, via The Wrap:

“The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the video had been pulled from Full Frontal’s YouTube channel, but by then, it was already the subject of backlash from prominent conservatives, with some comparing Bee’s comments to Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, which led to the cancelation of Barr’s show earlier this week.

The problem with accusations of a double standard here is that there is no double standard at work, because the two situations, while both unfortunate, are otherwise not comparable. Was Bee calling Ivanka the c-word advisable? No. As insults go, it’s not especially clever, pointed, or even funny, and Bee relies too often on vulgar name-calling for the sake of shock value anyway. And the rest of the micro-segment wasn’t much more sophisticated, with Bee urging Trump to “put on something tight and low cut and tell your father to fucking stop it.” (On Thursday afternoon, Bee issued an apology via TBS “for using an expletive” to describe her.)

But crude remarks like Bee’s—or like Michelle Wolf’s at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner—are not the same as racist ones like Barr’s. And let’s be clear, Barr was given the boot for being racist, not for being uncivil, because if incivility were a fireable offense in ABC’s eyes, they would probably never have rebooted Roseanne to begin with, given her well-documented track record.

In the wake of that cancelation, though, there’s an appetite on the right for liberal celebrities to get their comeuppance to “balance the scales.” Soon after ABC canceled Roseanne, for instance, fans of the show retaliated by calling for Bill Maher to get the ax for comparing Donald Trump to an orangutan. (Notably, those critics fixated on a relatively banal insult Maher lobbed at Trump’s appearance rather than, say, his past use of the n-word.)

Still, some conservatives, determined to perform outrage gymnastics, are contorting themselves into knots trying to equate Bee and Barr.

Ivanka Trump Late Night Samantha Bee

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

Punks and Musical Theater Geeks Can Unite Over This Cover of Hamilton’s “Helpless”

Felix Salmon

The Volcker Rule Never Really Worked

Lena Wilson

“Drake” Drops a Sick Paddington 2 Burn in His Pusha T Diss Track

Heather Schwedel

The Louies Are the Oscars for Greeting Cards. But in a Paperless Era, What’s to Celebrate?

Marissa Martinelli

The White House Condemns Full Frontal as “Not Fit for Broadcast” After Samantha Bee’s Crude Ivanka Insult

Amy Pollard

The Internet Trend Report Silicon Valley Eagerly Anticipates Each Year Is Now Out

Jordan Weissmann

Trump’s Net Worth Has Fallen for the Second Year In a Row, Bloomberg Says

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump Is Considering Commutation for Apprentice Guest Rod Blagojevich, Pardon for Apprentice Spinoff Star Martha Stewart

Lili Loofbourow

The Americans Perfected the Art of the Anticlimax

Willa Paskin

Ryan Murphy’s Pose Has Fallen Into the “Strong Character” Trap

Henry Grabar

Citi Bike Is a Radical Success. Too Bad New York City Is Squandering It.

Sam Adams

Why Dire Straits’ “Brothers in Arms” Was Such a Poignant Choice for the Americans Finale

Most Read

How Down Syndrome Is Redefining the Abortion Debate

Ruth Graham

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in June

Lena Wilson, Marissa Martinelli, and Sam Adams

Roseanne Once Led the Charge for Progress. Her Downfall Marks Progress of Another Kind.

Lili Loofbourow

My Son Wants to Join the Army. Can I Get Him to Change His Mind?

Carvell Wallace

How Bad Could a Euro Crisis in Italy Get?

Felix Salmon

A Statement From the Founder of Too Black Guys on Drake’s Blackface Photoshoot

Aisha Harris