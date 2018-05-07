Ryan Murphy Is Developing a #MeToo Anthology About Hollywood Harassment

Brow Beat

Ryan Murphy Is Developing a #MeToo Anthology Series, Including Episodes on Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey

Ryan Murphy speaks onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ryan Murphy speaks onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in April.
Ryan Murphy’s newest series, for now called Consent, will apparently center on the Hollywood fallout borne from the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. It will be an anthology series, perhaps in the same vein as his American Crime Story projects, where each episode will focus on a different case. There are plans for an episode about Harvey Weinstein, one about Kevin Spacey, and one about “an ambiguous he-said-she-said encounter.”

Murphy recently made a monumental move to Netflix, who have not yet confirmed plans to develop Consent. The streaming service has picked up two series of The Politician, a musical series from Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, as well as Murphy’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel, Ratched, starring Sarah Paulson. Murphy’s $300 million contract with Netflix starts July 1. Until then, Murphy’s drag ball-centered miniseries Pose debuts on FX on June 3.

It would certainly be interesting to see a #MeToo series from the controversial creator, whose American Horror Story series have been notable for their gratuitous rape scenes.
This also seems like a project that might be better suited for a woman—although Murphy, who launched the Half Initiative to address diversity behind the camera, may have plans to address that. The series, if it goes through, will reportedly have a different creator for each episode.

