Ryan Murphy Is Developing a #MeToo Anthology About Hollywood Harassment

Ryan Murphy speaks onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in April. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Ryan Murphy’s newest series, for now called Consent, will apparently center on the Hollywood fallout borne from the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. It will be an anthology series, perhaps in the same vein as his American Crime Story projects, where each episode will focus on a different case. There are plans for an episode about Harvey Weinstein, one about Kevin Spacey, and one about “an ambiguous he-said-she-said encounter.”

Murphy recently made a monumental move to Netflix, who have not yet confirmed plans to develop Consent. The streaming service has picked up two series of The Politician, a musical series from Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, as well as Murphy’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel, Ratched, starring Sarah Paulson. Murphy’s $300 million contract with Netflix starts July 1. Until then, Murphy’s drag ball-centered miniseries Pose debuts on FX on June 3.

It would certainly be interesting to see a #MeToo series from the controversial creator, whose American Horror Story series have been notable for their gratuitous rape scenes.

This also seems like a project that might be better suited for a woman—although Murphy, who launched the Half Initiative to address diversity behind the camera, may have plans to address that. The series, if it goes through, will reportedly have a different creator for each episode.