RuPaul to Star in Netflix Buddy Comedy About a Drag Queen and an Orphan on a Road Trip

RuPaul Will Star in a Buddy Comedy About a Drag Queen and an Orphan on a Road Trip

By

TV personality RuPaul, winner of Best Reality Show Host attends the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards Press Room at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California.
RuPaul.
Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images

The time has come to road-trip for your life: RuPaul is heading to Netflix to star in a buddy cop comedy about a drag queen on the move. He’ll star as Ruby Red, “a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen” who travels the country in an RV. Ruby Red will be accompanied on her journey by AJ, “a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway.”

The 10-episode comedy series will be executive produced by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King, the showrunner of Sex and the City and co-creator of 2 Broke Girls. To them we say: Good luck, and don’t … well, you know.

