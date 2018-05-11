RuPaul to Star in Netflix Buddy Comedy About a Drag Queen and an Orphan on a Road Trip

RuPaul. Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images

The time has come to road-trip for your life: RuPaul is heading to Netflix to star in a buddy cop comedy about a drag queen on the move. He’ll star as Ruby Red, “a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen” who travels the country in an RV. Ruby Red will be accompanied on her journey by AJ, “a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway.”

Hold on to your wigs! RuPaul will star in “AJ And The Queen,” a new Netflix comedy series, created by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King! pic.twitter.com/CBotYAh5OM — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 11, 2018

The 10-episode comedy series will be executive produced by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King, the showrunner of Sex and the City and co-creator of 2 Broke Girls. To them we say: Good luck, and don’t … well, you know.