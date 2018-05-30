Brow Beat

Roseanne Returns to Twitter to Explain: It Was Late, She Was on Ambien, and “It Was Memorial Day Too”

By

Roseanne Barr attends a SiriusXM event in March.
Roseanne Barr attends a SiriusXM event in March.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Less than twelve hours after comedian Roseanne Barr announced that she was leaving Twitter in the wake of a vile tweet saying that Obama advisor Valerie Jarret, who is black, resembles the offspring of “muslim brotherhood and planet of the apes,” she’s back on the social media platform and tweeting up a storm. It’s possible to imagine situations where promptly returning to social media would be a good idea—if you were kidnapped by goblins and it was the only way to get a message out, for example—but judging from Roseanne’s twitter feed, “ABC has canceled my sitcom and I have nothing to lose” isn’t one of them.

Barr started off her Twitter relaunch by amplifying the voices of people who felt she’d been treated badly, kicking things off by retweeting a person who didn’t know Jarrett was black and following up by retweeting a different person calling Barr’s agents “morons” for dropping her. After retweeting some unrelated news stories—and a George Carlin meme from the guy who interrupted Julius Caesar last summer—things started getting weird. What did Barr hope to accomplish by retweeting someone who suggested that when she compared a black woman to an ape, she’d been tweeting about genetic similarities among primates?

Barr then went on to retweet people suggesting that perhaps Joy Behar, Trevor Noah, and Keith Olbermann should also be fired. And then things pivoted again. Barr apologized to Valerie Jarrett directly on Twitter, retweeted a longer apology, then apologized to Valerie Jarrett again:

Then, having spent a few hours retweeting people who defended her, Barr repeatedly asked her fans not to defend her, while suggesting her racist tweet was caused by Ambien (and because “it was memorial day too,” whatever that means):

To make the whiplash experience complete, Barr then retweeted a bunch of people criticizing her, although it’s unclear if she was endorsing their views or bringing them to the attention of her defenders, who promptly swarmed their replies. We might get some clarity about her motives on Friday, because Barr is headed to “Intellectual Dark Web” superstar Joe Rogan’s podcast:

Readers who can’t wait until Friday to hear more from Roseanne Barr are encouraged to check out her Twitter feed, where she’s just started easing back in to retweeting George Soros conspiracy theories.

TV Twitter

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Roseanne Returns to Twitter to Explain: It Was Late, She Was on Ambien, and “It Was Memorial Day Too”

Matthew Dessem

Pusha T Responds to Drake’s Diss Track by Releasing a Song Alleging Drake Is Hiding a Secret Child He Had With a Former Adult Actress

Henry Grabar

How the Liberal Internet Mixed Two Different Child-Migrant Stories Into Anti-Trump Outrage Gold

Elliot Hannon

Trump Reportedly Asked Sessions to Un-Recuse Himself From Russia Investigation

Elliot Hannon

Today in Conservative Media: Down Goes Roseanne in Trump’s America. Good?

Daniel Engber

Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Is Still Erupting. When Is It Going to Stop?

Eli Reiter

I Inflicted a Reply-All Nightmare on Dozens and Dozens of Contributors to the New York Times

Mark Joseph Stern

Sotomayor’s Libertarian Defense of Private Property Puts Thomas and Alito to Shame

Dahlia Lithwick

Trump Has Invented His Own Legal Language to Distort the Case Against Him—and It’s Working

Isaac Chotiner

Democracy Might Just Drag on, Hobbled and Degraded, for Years and Years to Come

Daniel Politi

Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Resigns Amid Sex, Corruption Scandals

Rebecca Onion

Roseanne Canceled, Pusha T’s Album, and Flooding in Maryland

Most Read

Why Do so Many Parents Intervene Shamelessly in Their Kids’ Professional Lives?

Alison Green

Is the Mueller Investigation Winding Down or Just Getting Started?

Kate Brannen

In Memoriam: Celebrities Say Their Farewells to ABC’s Roseanne

Marissa Martinelli

In Roseanne’s Cancellation, Morality Won Out Over the Status Quo

Willa Paskin

The Maryland Flooding Is a Warning: The Danger Is Rain, and We’re Making It Worse

Henry Grabar

Roseanne Barr Is “Sorry” She Compared Valerie Jarrett to an Ape

Sam Adams