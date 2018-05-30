Roseanne Returns to Twitter to Explain: It Was Late, She Was on Ambien, and “It Was Memorial Day Too”

Roseanne Barr attends a SiriusXM event in March. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Less than twelve hours after comedian Roseanne Barr announced that she was leaving Twitter in the wake of a vile tweet saying that Obama advisor Valerie Jarret, who is black, resembles the offspring of “muslim brotherhood and planet of the apes,” she’s back on the social media platform and tweeting up a storm. It’s possible to imagine situations where promptly returning to social media would be a good idea—if you were kidnapped by goblins and it was the only way to get a message out, for example—but judging from Roseanne’s twitter feed, “ABC has canceled my sitcom and I have nothing to lose” isn’t one of them.

Barr started off her Twitter relaunch by amplifying the voices of people who felt she’d been treated badly, kicking things off by retweeting a person who didn’t know Jarrett was black and following up by retweeting a different person calling Barr’s agents “morons” for dropping her. After retweeting some unrelated news stories—and a George Carlin meme from the guy who interrupted Julius Caesar last summer—things started getting weird. What did Barr hope to accomplish by retweeting someone who suggested that when she compared a black woman to an ape, she’d been tweeting about genetic similarities among primates?

I look like a monkey. Why? My DNA is 96% similar to a monkey's. It makes scientific sense. But due to emotions, double standards & feelings science is cancelled this year. There are 5,000 genders & if you don't agree with me you're a racist xenophobe. — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) May 30, 2018

Barr then went on to retweet people suggesting that perhaps Joy Behar, Trevor Noah, and Keith Olbermann should also be fired. And then things pivoted again. Barr apologized to Valerie Jarrett directly on Twitter, retweeted a longer apology, then apologized to Valerie Jarrett again:

@ValerieJarrett I want to apologize to you. I am very sorry to have hurt you. I hope you can accept this sincere apology! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

@ValerieJarrett i don't know if u saw it, but I wanted2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet. I am truly sorry-my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake wh caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. so sorry! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Then, having spent a few hours retweeting people who defended her, Barr repeatedly asked her fans not to defend her, while suggesting her racist tweet was caused by Ambien (and because “it was memorial day too,” whatever that means):

hey guys, don't defend me, it's sweet of you 2 try, but...losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please. ty — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

To make the whiplash experience complete, Barr then retweeted a bunch of people criticizing her, although it’s unclear if she was endorsing their views or bringing them to the attention of her defenders, who promptly swarmed their replies. We might get some clarity about her motives on Friday, because Barr is headed to “Intellectual Dark Web” superstar Joe Rogan’s podcast:

Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan's podcast friday. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Readers who can’t wait until Friday to hear more from Roseanne Barr are encouraged to check out her Twitter feed, where she’s just started easing back in to retweeting George Soros conspiracy theories.