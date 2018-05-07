Recap: The July 10, 1952 Episode of The Guiding Light

A very symbolic and very badly kinescoped chess game. CBS

Please be aware that the following recap contains spoilers for the July 10, 1952 episode of The Guiding Light. DO NOT READ ON if you are concerned about having the July 10, 1952 episode of The Guiding Light spoiled.

How far can you fall in relation to your peers before envy devours you? That’s the question infusing every frame of the July 10, 1952 episode of The Guiding Light, the crucible in which showrunner Irna Phillips has been refining and purifying the soul of America. The episode’s themes of class and status start with the opening voiceover:

The Guiding Light, presented by Ivory Soap, the most famous soap in the world! And pure, all-vegetable Crisco: “It’s digestible.”

Who will become a famous soap—and who will turn out to be digestible—has long been the overarching concern of CBS’s flagship prestige drama, and the July 10, 1952 episode is no exception. It opens with Trudy, hoping Bruce will mail her letter to Clyde, dismayed to find Bruce gone and Meta hanging out in the living room instead. Meta offers to mail the letter for her, as she’s on her way out the door—she’s planning to “call Gloria and Sid” despite the late hour—and then reveals to Trudy that she’s flying back to the west coast without even wiring Joe! (She’s planning to send a telegram to Bill instead.) Right before the organ swells and a Crisco ad begins, Meta drops this bombshell:

It’s just that I’ve finally decided to do what I’ve been wanting to do ever since I came to New York: Go back to California!

California, then, is the famous soap, while New York is digestible. Take that, Trudy! After a commercial break, The Guiding Light plunges the audience into the middle of a chess match between Bill and Papa Bauer. “It looks no matter what I do, I’m trapped,” says Bill, and it seems like he’s maybe talking about more than the game. Hammering the point home, Bill immediately gets into an argument with his wife Bert about their son’s feeding. “My pediatrician told me to take him off the 10:00 bottle,” Bert tells her husband, a callback to the creepy pediatrician in the show’s Ivory Soap ad, who rhapsodizes about how beautiful the babies he’s delivered have become thanks to Ivory Soap. Don’t trust that pediatrician, Bert!

When the fireworks about the baby’s feeding schedule end, Bert leaves the room as Bill and Papa Bauer have a heart-to-heart about life-work balance. It seems Bill has to travel to San Francisco for work and hasn’t told Bert, and it also seems that he’s not very good at chess. But before the two men can come to any conclusions or finish the game, the episode abruptly cuts to another ad for Ivory Soap, promising “small, pretty hands” to women who use it to wash dishes. It’s another empty promise from the same system that is dragging Bill to San Francisco—or should we say, “San FranCRISCO”—and, as the show’s opening hinted, it is eating the Bauer family alive. Whether or not the Bauers turn out to be digestible, the July 10, 1952 episode of The Guiding Light makes it clear that the July 11, 1952 episode of The Guiding Light is going to have been must-watch TV.