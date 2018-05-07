Light Shining in Buckinghamshire Lends 17th-Century Solace to Post-Trump Disillusionment

The cast of Light Shining in Buckinghamshire. Joan Marcus

The last thing you might expect from a 40-year-old play re-enacting nearly 500-year-old political quarrels is timeliness. But as you watch the six actors in Caryl Churchill’s Light Shining in Buckinghamshire hammer out the details of constitutional monarchy in 17th-century England, the years fall away with startling ease. Boil the lengthy disquisitions of the Putney Debates down to a few choice sentences apiece and you could stage the play on Twitter instead. (Note: Please do not do this.)

Rachel Chavkin, who directed the New York Theatre Workshop production that opens tonight, says she wasn’t familiar with the play until the theater’s artistic director, James Nicola, brought it to her attention, informing her that it was his favorite. But Chavkin, who was nominated for a Tony last year for directing Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, says she was immediately struck by its contemporary resonance, especially in the long sequences that end each of its two acts. “I read the one at the end of Act II called ‘The Meeting’ and it was like ‘This is happening in Grassroots right now,’” Chavkin said—a reference to the storied (and now-closed) East Village dive Grassroots Tavern. “I could just see that scene happening in the back of that room, and something about it felt so perfect for now.”

Despite Churchill’s status as one of the great living playwrights, Light Shining in Buckinghamshire isn’t staged that often, but the NYTW production isn’t the first to explore its overlap with the current climate; an elaborate version at London’s National Theatre in 2015 fed off pre-Brexit disillusionment with established political parties. But in Chavkin’s minimalist staging—more in keeping with Churchill’s original conception, which said the play should be done with “a table and six chairs”—the anguish of a revolution falling short carries with it an undercurrent of commiseration, even hope. After Charles I was overthrown and beheaded, the Levellers and the Diggers pushed for radical equality and an end to land ownership—objectives that by the play’s end it is painfully clear they will not achieve. Chavkin recognized a mood parallel to the period following Trump’s inauguration, when leftist activists felt at once desperate to resist and uncertain that they could have any affect at all. “The news was bad, and it was clear it was only going to get worse,” she said, “so I thought ‘I want to do something that feeds the organizing soul.’”

As an atheist, Chavkin admits invoking the soul is “a weird image for me to use,” but concludes, “in common parlance, that’s the best I can do.” (She also adds that, out of respect for political activism, she would not call herself an activist so much as someone who “lives near” them.) The child of civil rights attorneys, she grew up “in a household where everything was politics”—which she demonstrates by pointing to the reusable container out of which she is spooning her breakfast yogurt. She heard stories about her grandfather growing up in the Amalgamated Housing Cooperative in the Bronx, doing Clifford Odets plays in the courtyard. But even with an explicitly political work like Light Shining in Buckinghamshire, she is careful not to underline its parallels to the current moment too heavily; an actor’s t-shirt bearing a slogan about the U.S. prison system was cut during previews. The second act climax is, in fact, more concerned with debating theology than constitutional politics (keeping in mind that in the 17th century they were difficult to extricate), but even so its contours still feel strangely familiar. “I think Caryl is one of the most brilliant humans alive,” Chavkin says, “and I think this play is extraordinary, so it would be sad if the production was more reductive than she was.”

In Churchill’s notes to the play’s published version, she says that the characters—most fictional or composite, with the exception of Oliver Cromwell—should not be played by the same actors from scene to scene, disrupting any sense of continuity or identification. Chavkin doesn’t abide by that edict (although she does have Cromwell embodied by Vinie Burrows, a black actress and activist whose career stretches back to the 1950s), but even with actors sticking to their parts it’s clear the production’s aim is not to stir up sentiment for this person or that. Even when a destitute woman agonizes over whether to abandon her sick child, the scene feels more representative than individualized.

The most poignant scene brings us close to Star (Rob Campbell), a corn merchant whom the revolution has made a somewhat reluctant landowner. Egged on by a vicar eager to return to the status quo ante, Star agrees to threaten the Diggers squatting on “his” land with eviction if they don’t pay rent—after all, he reasons, if they don’t pay up, how will he buy seed, and if the crops aren’t planted, won’t they all be worse off? Sure, some of his comrades thought they were fighting to an end to property, and not just someone else’s name on the deed. But better him than the old guy, right? Or at least, that’s what Star tries to tell himself.

“I tend to write really reductive notes in my script just to stay grounded in the basics, and I for that scene, I just wrote ‘humiliating,’” Chavkin says. “It’s just so humiliating, because the vicar is like, ‘Oh, it’s great that war is done, right?’ And I think Star is standing there like, ‘I loved that war, and now I have to do this.’”

That sense of compromise is a difficult thing to leave an audience with, and Light Shining in Buckinghamshire is not a play to send them rushing into the streets bearing placards (or, for that matter, yelling “Strike!”). But what moves Chavkin is not the characters’ victories so much as their perseverance. “I’m so moved, as so many are, by the Parkland students and the students in Chicago organizing,” she says, “and I think the essential thing is how do they keep going without becoming bitter. I think it’s very important that none of the characters in the play become bitter. I think Star becomes sad, but that’s a very different thing from disavowing your principles.”