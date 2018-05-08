R. Kelly’s Alleged Sex Cult Will Be the Subject of a Lifetime Movie and a Docuseries

Brow Beat

R. Kelly's Alleged Sex Cult to Be the Subject of a Lifetime Movie and Docuseries

R. Kelly performs during The Buffet Tour at Allstate Arena on May 7, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Kelly performs during The Buffet Tour at Allstate Arena on May 7, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images

Lifetime announced two upcoming projects about R. Kelly’s alleged history of abuse on Monday. One is a fiction film that will explore the singer’s private life and detail his alleged sexual abuse and manipulation. The other is a docuseries in which alleged Kelly abuse survivors and former confidantes will provide details about their experiences.

The projects will be a part of Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women initiative, wherein the network partners with advocacy organizations to increase awareness and resources for female victims of abuse. The campaign specifically targets high school and college students, as well as women of color.

Kelly’s notoriety increased last year when BuzzFeed’s Jim DeRogatis reported he was operating a “cult” of abuse in which women who wanted to further their music careers were sexually abused and emotionally manipulated. The Time’s Up movement, led by women of color, took a public stand against the singer April 30. Kelly’s team responded by likening their advocacy to “attempted public lynching of a black man who has made extraordinary contributions to our culture.” His assistant and entertainment attorney both left him on April 20.

These are not the first accusations of pedophilia or sexual assault against the singer. He married singer Aaliyah in 1994, when he was 27 years old—though she was 15 at the time, falsified documents claimed she was 18. In 1998, a woman sued him for statutory rape. His infamous sex tape surfaced in 2002, and reportedly showed the singer urinating on a young woman. Kelly was indicted on 14 counts of child pornography, and found not guilty by a jury in 2008.

