Oh No, Someone Asked Simpsons Creator Matt Groening About Apu

Do you have any thoughts on the criticism of Apu as a stereotype?

Groening: Not really. I’m proud of what we do on the show. And I think it’s a time in our culture where people love to pretend they’re offended.

In the April 8 episode, which addressed the Apu criticism and reignited controversy, what did it mean when Marge said, “Some things will be addressed at a later date,” and Lisa said, “If at all”?

Groening: We’ll let the show speak for itself.