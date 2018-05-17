MTV Halts Production on Catfish Following Sexual Misconduct Accusations Against Nev Schulman

Brow Beat

MTV Halts Production of Catfish to Investigate Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Host Nev Schulman

By

Nev Schulman poses with fans at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Nev Schulman poses with fans at the 2017 VMAs.
Rich Fury / Getty Images

MTV personality Nev Schulman has been accused of sexual misconduct, according to a report from The Daily Beast published on Thursday. Schulman rose to prominence as the protagonist of the 2010 documentary Catfish, in which he discovered he had been engaging in an online romantic relationship with a woman who in real life was not who she claimed to be. The documentary helped coin the term “catfishing” to describe such duplicitous internet behavior, and spawned a spin-off reality TV show on MTV in 2012. In the show, Schulman and co-host Max Joseph investigate claims of catfishing in internet-based relationships.

The accusations come from a woman, Ayissha Morgan, who appeared on Catfish in 2015 and in two separate videos released earlier this month, described her experience filming the show. Using the pseudonym of “Jack” to describe the co-host, Morgan, a lesbian, alleged he aggressively pursued her and encouraged her to “reevaluate” her sexuality. She also claimed one of his female production assistants took advantage of her while drunk. Now, as the show gears up for its eighth season, MTV has temporarily halted production to address the allegations against its co-host. A spokesperson for the network told the Daily Beast: “We take these allegations very seriously. We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation.” Schulman denied the allegations made in Morgan’s videos via his publicist in a statement to the Daily Beast:

The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth. I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions—but these claims are false.

#MeToo TV

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Mark Joseph Stern

Trump Doesn’t Need to Explain Which Immigrants He Thinks Are “Animals.” His Actions Tell Us Enough.

Lena Wilson

MTV Halts Production on Catfish Following Sexual Misconduct Accusations Against Nev Schulman

Joshua Keating

Trump Tries to Clarify Bolton’s “Libya Model” Comments, Clearly Doesn’t Understand Them

Felix Salmon

The Most Important Questions to Ask About the Kushner 666 Fifth Ave. Deal

Kristen Miglore

Nigella Lawson’s Genius Sheet-Pan Chicken Is as Unfussy (and Delicious) as Promised

David Ropeik

Humans Are Bad at Understanding Risk. California’s Coffee-May-Cause-Cancer Signs Won’t Help.

Lili Loofbourow

Tina Fey Doesn’t Need David Letterman’s Approval

Emily Atkin

Hurricane Season Is About to Start Again, and We’re Nowhere Near Ready

Marissa Martinelli

The Latest Rumors Say Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Follow the Adventures of a Young Aragorn

Laura Bennett

How Tucker Max Went From Chronicling His Drunken Sexual Conquests to Ghostwriting Tiffany Haddish’s Memoir

Rachelle Hampton

Millennial Wedding Guest Debt Is Probably Not a Real Thing

Marissa Martinelli

Hogwarts’ Least Important House Takes Center Stage in the Parodic Puffs

Most Read

My Wife Drinks Too Much in Front of the Kids, and I Don’t Know if We Have a Future Together

Carvell Wallace

To Deport a Dreamer, ICE Claimed He Was “Gang-Affiliated.” A Federal Judge Ruled That ICE Was Lying.

Mark Joseph Stern

Whistleblower Leaked Damning Cohen Financial Documents Because They Were Disappearing From Government Financial Crimes Database

Elliot Hannon

Seth Meyers Edits Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Press Briefings So That She Actually Tells the Truth

Marissa Martinelli

Meghan Markle’s Extended Family Won’t Stop Making TV Appearances and the Spectacle Is Captivating

Ruth Graham

Donald Trump Is Using Bill Clinton’s Tricks to Lie About Stormy Daniels

William Saletan