Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro in January 2018. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

20gayteen is still going strong, if Netflix’s latest order is any indication. The streaming giant announced their latest film on Friday, and it’s going to have the lesbian internet in a tizzy. First Ladies, starring Jennifer Aniston as President of the United States and Tig Notaro as the First Lady, is a political comedy co-written by Notaro and Stephanie Allynne. The logline is as follows:

First Ladies is a political comedy about America’s first female President and her wife, The First Lady. When Beverly and Kasey Nicholson move into the White House, they’ll prove that behind every great woman… is another great woman.

Aniston is set to produce the film as well as star. This will not be Tig Notaro’s first collaboration with her wife, Stephanie Allynne, nor will it be her first rendezvous with Netflix. Notaro and Allynne co-wrote several episodes of Notaro’s short-lived, semi-autobiographical Amazon Prime series One Mississippi, in which Allynne and Notaro played love interests, and Notaro has a comedy special, Happy to Be Here, hitting Netflix on May 22. Notaro is also set to direct Ellen DeGeneres’ upcoming Netflix comedy special.

First Ladies is currently in the early stages of production.