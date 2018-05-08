Watch Smarter

The Hidden Edits Movies Use to Avoid Sex and Swearing Rules From the MPAA

You can get away with boobs and F words if you follow the rules.

By

Why do two movies with nearly identical sex scenes get different ratings for sexual content? And why does the same thing happen with violence, drugs, and swearing? Is our ratings system totally arbitrary?

Not quite. You can argue with the Motion Picture Association of America’s justifications for its ratings, but they have their own particular logic. In this episode of Watch Smarter, we explore how the subject shown on screen matters to the MPAA less than how that subject is shown—and the impression the MPAA believes a certain depiction leaves on the audience. Our journey begins with the F word.

See all Watch Smarter episodes and follow the series on Facebook.

Video

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Shon Arieh-Lerer and Aaron Wolfe

The Hidden Tricks Movies Use to Avoid Sex and Swearing Rules From the MPAA

Marian Ryan

Sharp Is Consistently Entertaining, but I Wish It Were Sharper

Jordana Williams and Sean Williams

Our One Fight: Live a Little vs. Rainy Day

Matthew Dessem

The Daily Show Tries and Fails to Explain Rudy Giuliani

Matthew Dessem

Luke Cage Meets a Villain Whose Superpower Is “Punching Luke Cage” In the Trailer For Luke Cage’s Next Season

Christina Cauterucci

Crowns, Halos, and Rihanna in a Pope Hat: The 2018 Met Gala’s Most Memorable Looks

Elliot Hannon

New York Attorney General, Who Rose to Prominence Advocating for Women Against Abusers, Resigns After Accusations of Sexual Abuse

April Glaser

The Cambridge Analytica Scandal Is Over and Nothing Has Changed

Isaac Chotiner

The Key Signs of Money Laundering, According to a Former Prosecutor

Henry Grabar

How Do You Launder Money Through Real Estate Transactions?

Heather Schwedel

“Be Best” Has to Be Bad on Purpose, Right?

Jamelle Bouie

Don Blankenship Could Win the West Virginia Senate Primary on Trump-style Nativism

Most Read

Where the Story of Trump’s $400 Million Cash Spending Could Go Next, According to David Fahrenthold

Isaac Chotiner

White Evangelicals Would Keep Supporting Trump Even Without Roe v. Wade

John Ehrenreich

Adam Schiff Lays Out His Colleagues’ Plan to Oust Robert Mueller

Jeremy Stahl

What the Hell Happened to Rudy Giuliani?

Isaac Chotiner

The Loneliness of the Last Man on Earth Watcher

Ben Yagoda

How Do You Launder Money Through Real Estate Transactions?

Henry Grabar