Sports

Mohamed Salah Subbed Out of Champions League Final In Tears Because Sports Are Awful

By

TOPSHOT - Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah (R) falls with Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos leading to Salah being injured during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018. (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images)
Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos falls on top of Salah’s arm.
GENYA SAVILOV/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool season ended in tears on Saturday as the Egyptian striker was subbed out of the Champions League final against Real Madrid after just 30 minutes of play. Madrid captain Sergio Ramos entangled himself with Salah and tumbled onto the striker’s arm, causing an injury to his shoulder area. Salah attempted to return to the pitch but only lasted a few minutes before collapsing to the ground and calling for the trainers.

Beyond Salah’s health and recovery, the biggest questions to arise from his injury relate to Ramos’ intent. Fox commentator Stuart Holden quickly dismissed the idea that it was a dirty play, but subsequent replays didn’t look great. At best, it was an aggressively clumsy arm bar. Ramos, for his part, consoled Salah as he walked off the pitch.

Since moving to Liverpool from Roma over the summer, Salah has been the breakout star of world football. His 32 goals were an all-time single-season Premier League record, and the 25-year-old has become a legitimate cultural phenomenon.

It’s a terrible situation for Liverpool and a positively awful one for Egypt, who are set to play their first group stage match of the 2018 World Cup in just 20 days. Salah is Egypt’s captain and nothing short of a national hero (and a popular write-in vote during the country’s recent presidential election). Egypt wouldn’t be at the World Cup if it weren’t for Salah, and they won’t be expected to finish anything but last in their group should he fail to recover in time.

If you enjoy watching great athletes do amazing things, you should be rooting for a speedy recovery for Salah. The World Cup wouldn’t be the same without him.

Soccer World Cup

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Will Meghan Markle’s New California-Inspired Coat of Arms Convince Millennials to Embrace Traditional Heraldry?

Daniel Politi

Trump’s Saturday of Lies: President Says Official Who Briefed Reporters “Doesn’t Exist”

Nick Greene

Mohamed Salah Subbed Out of Champions League Final In Tears Because Sports Are Awful

Daniel Politi

Outrage Grows as Horror of Policy to Split Children and Parents at Border Becomes Clear

Daniel Politi

It Wasn’t Even Close: Ireland Votes by a Landslide to Legalize Abortion

Strategist Editors

The Best Outdoor Tents on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Nick Greene

LeBron? LeBron. LeBron!

Lili Loofbourow

The Disastrous Arrested Development Interview Proved the Very Thing It Was Meant to Hide

Christina Bonnington

How to Get Better Photos From Your Old iPhone Camera With a Lens Attachment

Heather Schwedel

Irish Citizens’ #HomeToVote Tweets Show the Internet at Its Most Inspiring

Josh Voorhees

Will This GOP Congressman Who Endorsed Anti-Gay Housing Discrimination Lose His Seat in November?

Rebecca Onion

The Solo Movie, Amazon’s Customer Service, and Wacky Utah Baby Names

Most Read

My Mother-in-Law Wants the Horrible Grandparent Nickname “Nama”

Nicole Cliffe

The Disastrous Arrested Development Interview Proved the Very Thing It Was Meant to Hide

Lili Loofbourow

Amazon Should Be Very Careful About Banning Customers for Making Too Many Returns

Felix Salmon

Leave Ryker and Questin and Anbre Alone: It Makes Perfect Sense That Mormons Give Their Kids Unusual Names

Haley Swenson

Why Did Harvey Weinstein Bring a Stack of Books to the Police Station?

Daniel Engber

Today’s School Shooting Reminds Us It Won’t Be Long Before We See Another … and Another

Josh Voorhees