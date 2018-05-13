Mikey Day Really Appreciates His Mom in This Heartwarming Saturday Night Live Mother’s Day Sketch

Mother’s Day is Sunday, and as usual, the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live couldn’t resist the opportunity to get a little sappy in order to salute America’s moms. This year, Mikey Day and Kate McKinnon nearly crossed over into outright sentimentality with a charming little fable about a mother and teenage son whose close, healthy relationship leads them to game show victory. Anyone who’s ever had a mom—and that’s everyone, biologically speaking!—will find something they recognize in McKinnon’s character, while Day is the sort of bright and considerate young person parents dream of raising. Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, and Leslie Jones shine in the thankless-but-necessary roles of bad, uncaring teenagers and moms who are shamed by the powerful example set by Day and McKinnon.

If the sketch has a fault, it’s that it’s too idyllic. Although it was clearly meant as a tribute, putting another unachievable image of perfect maternal love out into the world could make some moms feel like they can’t measure up to McKinnon’s example. So if your mom has seemed a little depressed since you told her to watch this sketch immediately because it reminded you of her, take the time to explain, in loving detail, that you understand that the Kate McKinnon/Mikey Day relationship portrayed in the sketch is aspirational, not reality. Then, please, for all our sakes, go on a game show together.