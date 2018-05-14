Melissa McCarthy Stopped by Saturday Night Live to Play Michael Che’s Very Supportive, Very Clueless Stepmom

Melissa McCarthy must have been missing Saturday Night Live since Sean Spicer departed from the national stage, because she stopped by this week in an unexpected role: Michael Che’s stepmom. Playing an embarrassing mother on Saturday Night Live on the same Mother’s Day weekend that your movie about an embarrassing mother opens might not be as much of a stretch as playing a White House Press Secretary of a different gender, but McCarthy is hilarious as always, inviting herself onto the set of “Weekend Update” and absolutely ruining Michael Che’s jokes. Che gets the week’s good sport award for playing the straight man to McCarthy’s exuberant disaster of a stepmom, while Colin Jost’s reaction shots—especially when McCarthy starts rhapsodizing about Michael Che’s childhood “juicy buns”—are priceless.

Although McCarthy’s salute to motherhood wasn’t quite as heartwarming as Kate McKinnon and Mikey Day’s touching sketch from earlier in the evening, there’s a core truth about parenting here. McCarthy’s character clearly would have no interest in politics, comedy, or political comedy if Michael Che weren’t involved; she doesn’t know who Rudy Giuliani is, just for starters. And yet she’s trying her best to support him in what must seem an incomprehensible venture because it’s important to him. The sketch doesn’t quite earn its sappy ending—four minutes is almost never enough time to earn anything but a punchline—but McCarthy subsidizes it, at least. Happy Mother’s Day.