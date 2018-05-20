Meet Gustaf Broman, the 19th Century Con Man Who Attempted to Cross the Atlantic in a Log Boat

A RUSSIAN FINN

HE IS A FUNNY KIND OF FINNY CUSS

But There is a Method in His Cussedness, for with All His Evil Doings He Always Comes Out on Top

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13.—Gustaf Broman, the Russian Finn who proposes to make a trip to Marshfield, Or., to San Francisco in a twelve-foot boat, is well known to the police authorities in many California cities.

Detective Anthony of this city says that about four years ago Broman made his appearance in San Pedro, Los Angeles county. He had a hotel keeper there arrested for robbing him of $100, but at the trial it was proved that it was nothing but a blackmailing scheme on Broman’s part to extort money from the hotel keeper, and the case was dismissed. He associated with several women in the place and the citizens uprose in their anger, tarred and feathered him and drove him out of town.

He was next heard of at Santa Cruz, where he and an imbecile brother lived in a shanty. Broman obtained two insurances on his brother’s life, one for $5000 and the other for $3000. Thirty days later the shanty was burned to the ground and the brother was cremated. The insurance companies resisted payment and Broman was arrested and charged with murder and arson.

At the first trial a woman testified strongly against him, but when he had a new trial her testimony was the other way and Broman was discharged. He got the insurance money, and it was afterward learned that he had promised to give the woman a large sum of money if she would not testify against him on the second trial.

Broman then came to San Francisco and proposed marriage to Mrs. Leroy, a wealthy Vallejo street widow, to whom he gave a valuable diamond ring.

The police here had meantime been notified of his doings in San Pedro and he was quietly, but firmly, advised to leave the State. He also had heard that the Santa Cruz woman was here threatening to kill him because he had not paid her the promised bribe not to testify, so he took the advice and went to Mexico.

Broman remained in Mexico for a year and returned to the State. He was next heard of in Sacramento. He had been stopping in the house of a woman named Brown and went to the chief of police with a story that he had been robbed of $8000 in the house. He obtained a search warrant and an officer accompanied him to the dwelling. In one of the rooms he told the officers to search under the carpet, and three $20 gold pieces, which were marked, were found. Broman explained that he had been robbed once before and since then always took the precaution of marking his coin. He then told the officer to look behind a mirror and a diamond ring was found.

It was suspected that Broman was playing another blackmail scheme and an officer came from Sacramento to obtain his record. Mrs. Leroy, the widow on Vallejo street, was subpoenaed as a witness and when Broman learned that he came here before the trial of the Sacramento case and had the widow arrested for stealing the diamond ring he gave her. She was acquitted. The judge advised to have Broman arrested for perjury, and she swore out a warrant, but it was not served upon him.

The case in Sacramento was dismissed and the judge scored Broman for his attempt to blackmail the woman Brown. He left Sacramento and now he comes to the front in Marshfield, Or. with his foolhardy scheme to make a long voyage in a twelve-foot boat.

“My opinion is,” said Detective Anthony, “that Broman has a well-laid scheme in making this trip, and if he should start on it the boat will be found bottom up on some beach. Broman will probably have his life insured for a big sum and after the boat is found a confederate will apply for the insurance money and he and Broman will share it. That is my belief from my knowledge of the man.”