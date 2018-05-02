Maybe This Trailer for Netflix’s The Kissing Booth Will Seem Better With a Crazy Fan Theory

On Monday, Netflix released the trailer for The Kissing Booth, a teen comedy from screenwriter and director Vince Marcello, who adapted Beth Reekles’ novel. On its face, the trailer makes the film look like a run-of-the-mill entry into the genre: If it’s distinguished by anything, it’s by the exceptional filthiness of the lucre on display. The setting is the “Los Angeles Country Day School,” which doesn’t exist, but one of the characters appears to live in this house, which does:

A typical house in Anytown, U.S.A. Netflix

It’s hard to get past the onscreen carnival of wealth to be charmed by—or even notice—the plot, which seems like it has to do with a kissing booth at a fundraiser for a school attended by people who have never had a problem raising funds. In fact, the only way to respond to this trailer with anything but loathing is to craft a fan theory that turns it into a different, more interesting movie. So here’s one.

The key to understanding The Kissing Booth comes 26 seconds in, when star Joey King, in voiceover, explains that she and her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) have remained friends over the years by following simple rules. One of them—“Lee’s older brother Flynn? He’s stupid hot, but totally off limits”—is the film’s ostensible plot engine, but this is obviously a distraction. The key is Rule #2, which King says is “never ever tell anyone else our secrets.” In the onscreen text, this is rendered as “Secrets stay secret.” But we all know secrets don’t stay secret. So what secrets could these extraordinarily wealthy teenagers have?

The answer comes at 1:37, when King and Jacob Elordi—that off-limits older brother—engage in a steamy makeout session in a glassed-in gazebo. That’s a little odd for Los Angeles: It only rains 30-odd days a year here, so very few people get into the gazebo business to begin with, never mind putting in glass, and the odds of actually encountering a gazebo on a rainy day are pretty much zero. But there are three places where it’s very easy to find gazebos on rainy days: Austria in 1938, Broadway in 1959, and theaters everywhere in 1965:

Why would a reference to a beloved musical form the centerpiece of the trailer for The Kissing Booth? Well, remember who’s in that scene: Liesl von Trapp, an innocent like Joey King’s character, and Rolf Gruber, an older boy who turns out to be a Nazi. Suddenly, the conspicuous consumption littering the rest of the trailer makes sense: The filmmakers are slyly letting us know that Flynn is not just the off-limits older brother of teen comedies of yore, but also the scion of a family of Nazi industrialists—maybe his great-grandfather was one of the directors of IG Farben—and the vast wealth he and his brother enjoy is tainted by blood and suffering. How will the Los Angeles Country Day School deal with the scandal? How will Joey King decide which of the extremely wealthy Nazi brothers to date? How will the young couple escape the awful weight of history? We’ll find out on May 11, when Netflix releases its exciting upcoming Nazi thriller, The Kissing Booth.