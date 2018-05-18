You Probably Missed This Particular Celebrity Cameo in Deadpool 2

Surprise! 20th Century Fox

This post contains mild spoilers for Deadpool 2.

Gosh, it’s just not safe for Jimmy Kimmel to see a superhero movie anymore, is it? Deadpool 2 has its share of celebrity cameos, including a fun, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance by Brad Pitt, whose involvement was leaked before the film was even released. But there’s at least one famous person who’s onscreen for even longer, and hiding in plain sight so well, you might not even realize you’re looking at him: Matt Damon.

Screen Rant pointed out Friday that Damon appears as one of two rednecks hanging out and discussing bathroom, er, etiquette, when Josh Brolin’s Cable arrives on the scene. Both men are heavily disguised by prosthetics, but while Redneck #2 is revealed in the credits as Alan Tudyk, the other is listed only as Dickie Greenleaf, in reference, of course, to Damon’s movie The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Damon’s cameo isn’t especially surprising, when you really think about it: He also recently popped up in another Marvel movie, Thor: Ragnarok, and, like Pitt, he has worked with Deadpool 2 director David Leitch in the past. (Leitch was a stuntman on Ocean’s Eleven.) But between the fake name and the heavy prosthetics, the production certainly went to great lengths to keep Damon’s cameo under wraps, all so that we could have the thrill of saying, Hey, that hillbilly talking about wet wipes was actually an Oscar winner!