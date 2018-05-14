Superman Actress Margot Kidder Has Died at 69

Brow Beat

Superman Actress Margot Kidder Dies at 69

By

Actress Margot Kidder arrives at the premiere of Dimension Films' 'Halloween II' held at Grauman's Chinese Theater on August 24, 2009 in Hollywood, California.
Margot Kidder in 2009.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Margot Kidder has died at 69. Kidder rose to prominence for playing Lois Lane alongside Christopher Reeve in the 1978 smash hit film Superman and its three sequels, although she was also a storied activist and hilarious and candid interviewee.

After her breakthrough in the late 1970s (which also included a role in The Amityville Horror), Kidder had to distance herself from the acting world due to her struggle with bipolar disorder. She spoke out against the Gulf War, Iraq War, and fracking, and served as the Montana State Coordinator for Progressive Democrats of America. In a 2016 interview, she said, “My life has nothing to do with movies anymore. I live in a little town in Montana and basically do political activism.”

She had roles as recently 2017, however, when she played Maggie in the Canadian drama The Neighborhood. Kidder also appeared in Smallville, Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, and R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour, for which she received a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in Children’s Programming.

