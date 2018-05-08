Luke Cage Meets a Villain Whose Superpower Is “Punching Luke Cage” In the Trailer For Luke Cage’s Next Season

Newton’s third law of comic book shows states that for every superhero, there is an equal and opposite supervillain, even if he or she doesn’t arrive until the second season. So it was inevitable that Luke Cage, the superhero defined by his invulnerability to physical harm, would face off against a supervillain who is defined by his ability to cause physical harm to Luke Cage. As the show’s season two trailer reveals, that means Bushmaster (Mustafa Shakir) a crook with designs on Harlem and the preternatural ability to successfully punch (and flip-kick!) Luke Cage. The trailer sets up the season as a “two-puncher,” in which Shakir’s Bushmaster punches Mike Colter’s Luke Cage, while Luke Cage gets punched by Bushmaster, a classic structure for superhero shows involving punching. Returning cast members Rosario Dawson, Simone Missick, Alfre Woodard and Theo Rossi show up in the trailer too, but none of them can punch Luke Cage, so unless one of their character arcs is “gaining the ability to punch Luke Cage,” they probably won’t have much impact on the show’s outcome.

Although this is only the second season of Marvel’s Luke Cage, it’s Cage’s fourth season of Marvel Cinematic Universe television: he also had major roles in The Defenders and the first season of Jessica Jones. But he’s never faced a puncher like Bushmaster before. The punches start flying on June 22.