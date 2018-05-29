Let’s Add Slingshots to Every Sport. Golf, You’re First.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

In this series, our sage referee answers fascinating, vexing, and/or bizarre sports hypotheticals and conundrums. To submit a question to the Sports Authority, email sportsauthority@slate.com.

Rebecca Sol asks: “What sports would be improved if some (or all?) of the participants were given little slingshots? When I was a coxswain, I daydreamed often about being able to distract rowers in nearby boats by pinging them with tiny (harmless) projectiles.”

You don’t have to be a daydreaming coxswain to get excited about slingshots. I’d argue that literally any activity would benefit from the addition of hand-held catapultry. Gardening may not be for everybody, but slingshot gardening is an activity for green thumbs and adrenaline junkies alike. Book groups would become must-attend affairs, as nothing spices up idle chatter about the latest beach read better than small projectiles whizzing by your head.

In thinking through which sport would benefit the most from this proposed innovation, wardrobe must be a key consideration—after all, our athletes need to put their slingshots somewhere. Swimming, sprinting, and anything else that depends on aerodynamic attire could be a bad fit. Digging the device out of a skintight onesie would be difficult and prohibitively laborious during a timed event.

Padding would also limit a slingshot’s impact, so football games would likely carry on unperturbed. Hockey is similar in this regard, plus it already involves rock-hard objects being fired at high speeds.

Our questioner mentions using the slingshot to distract opponents, and I agree that this would be the ideal use case. Sports that require concentration are ripe for this particular brand of disruption—one has to wonder how far free throw percentages would plummet in the NBA if players had to deal with a hail of stinging projectiles every time they stepped to the line.

Baseball players are better prepared to deal with objects flying in their general direction, though we’d probably see far more errant pitches and duffed fly balls in a slingshot-addled pastime. This would make for longer games, however, and—despite our thought experiment from last week—the added excitement of elasticized weaponry may not be worth it.

Golf, meanwhile, requires total concentration, and golfers are comically susceptible to diversions. Fans who cheer their favorite players at the tee box are routinely chastised by caddies for the attempted encouragement. Spectators who try to snap surreptitious photos are shamed even further, like when Bubba Watson berated a guy at the Northern Trust Open in 2014. “You got that goofy look on your face,” the Masters champion said, as CBS’s Jim Nantz tsk tsked the offending photog from the TV tower. For what other sport can you find an instructional video on how to overcome the flagrant distraction of one’s own shadow? If you can’t handle applause or your silhouette, then what chance do you have against a rock fired directly at the seat of your pleated khakis?

The PGA Tour, long dominated by a handful of elite players, would become a free-for-all, with the usual Goliaths having to contend with an army of Davids who wield their slingshots with greater accuracy than their 8-irons. While Tiger Woods probably would have suffered in his heyday under those conditions, current-day Tiger would jump at the opportunity to regain his mojo via the strategic deployment of fairway artillery.

While basketball players’ ammunition would be limited to gum or the occasional whiteboard marker spirited away from a timeout, golf courses happen to be strewn with divots, sticks, and other natural projectiles. Pebble Beach would be a bloodbath.

Painful distractions would mean more wayward shots, which would result in more exotic lies. The sport would also become extremely dangerous for spectators. In other words, golf would become much more fun.

While golf seems like a no-brainer to me, I consulted the experts at North Carolina slingshot emporium SimpleShot to make sure I wasn’t making a terrible mistake.

“For me, slingshots would be great for almost everything,” Andy Glenn at SimpleShot told me. (Very on brand, Andy.) He did go on to add, ”Golf would definitely be fun.”

Glenn also said I shouldn’t dismiss the possibility of hot slingshot action in football and hockey. ”You could shoot powder balls that shoot big puffs of white dust,” he explained. “It’s a good distraction.”

Finally, Glenn informed me that slingshot is a sport itself. The Slingshot World Cup, which is taking place in Perugia, Italy, this June, will feature the world’s greatest shooters competing in the ultimate test of slingshot proficiency and accuracy.

Adding slingshots to the sport of slingshotting? Now there’s an intriguing idea. They could use slingshots to shoot slightly smaller slingshots at other slingshots. I’d go to Italy to watch that.

