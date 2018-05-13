LeBron James Uses Superhuman Memory to Accurately Recall How the Cavs Blew It

The Boston Celtics routed the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but there was at least one brief moment of hope for Cleveland. A Jeff Green jumper at the end of the third quarter cut the Celtics’ 28-point lead in half, and the the Cavs found themselves within punching distance … until Boston rattled off a 7-0 run to open the fourth and put the game away for good. LeBron remembers that burst all too well, as evidenced by the above video from the postgame press conference.

Feel free to check his work, but he’s pretty on the money.

ESPN.com

While LeBron’s computer brain is certainly impressive, he does make one error. Jayson Tatum didn’t have to go the full 94 feet before sinking a euro-step layup.

Jayson Tatum powers his way in for two!@celtics begin the 4th on a 7-0 run on #NBAonABC#CUsRise 85 | #WhateverItTakes 64 pic.twitter.com/99IngmEx5x — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2018

In unrelated news, I don’t remember what I had for breakfast. Who won the Celtics game, by the way?