Brow Beat

Celebrate May the Fourth With This Star Wars Opening Crawl About Our Own Unfortunate Galaxy

By

“Commander, tear this ship apart until you’ve found that pee tape!” It’s May 4, better known as Star Wars Day, and Late Night With Seth Meyers is celebrating by reminding us that our own galaxy is in pretty dire shape. In an online exclusive, the show updated the famous Star Wars opening crawl to reflect these dark times: “The TRUMP ADMINISTRATION rules with an iron, baby-sized fist, from a wretched hive of scum and villainy: THE WHITE HOUSE.”

You have to admit, “Grand Moff Pence” has a nice ring to it. The crawl introduces Meyers’ Closer segment about how the sycophantic General Hux, who loves giving fanatical, over-the-top speeches, accidentally implicated his boss, Supreme Leader Snoke, who apparently lied about paying off a porn star he had an affair with. (These movies sure are getting more and more implausible, huh?)

