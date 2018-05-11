Fox Revives Last Man Standing for a Seventh Season

Tim Allen as Mike Baxter in Last Man Standing. Tony Rivetti / ABC

Last March, ABC axed Tim Allen sitcom Last Man Standing after six seasons. Now, Fox will revive the multi-cam comedy for its 2018-2019 TV season. The revived Last Man Standing will pick back up at Season 7.

According to a statement from Fox, Allen’s character Mike Baxter is “a married father of three girls, who tries to maintain his manliness in a world increasingly dominated by women.” If that gives you more heebie-jeebies than a gender reveal party, you may find some solace in the fact that Slate’s own writers found the show got more interesting with age. The following statement from Tim Allen is, unfortunately, way less comforting:

Excited? Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond—hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans! I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show.

Some viewers are upset to see the notoriously conservative show revived right on the heels of Fox’s biggest cancellation news. It’s hard not to try and link Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s cancellation with this revival, but as AV Club critic Myles McNutt pointed out, “whatever the heck Fox is about to become has no use for niche comedies, and doubling down on multi-cams to broaden audience is the best survival strategy for its uncertain future.”

The network’s future might not be so uncertain, though. The revival treatment worked for ABC and Roseanne, and, though the jury’s out on whether or not it will work for Fox, Last Man Standing did bring in good numbers at ABC. According to Fox’s statement, the show was ABC’s second most-watched comedy after Modern Family. Fox Television Group CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden said, “We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope either. Thanks to its millions of devoted viewers and the irrepressible Tim Allen, we haven’t seen the last of Last Man Standing.”