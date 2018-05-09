Solo: A Star Wars Story Gives Us the Origin Story of Lando Calrissian Mispronouncing His Friend’s Name

Ahead of Solo: A Star Wars Story’s May 25 premiere, Disney and Lucasfilm have released two new clips from the film, and I’m sorry to say they show all the telltale symptoms of the dreaded prequel-itis. Take the first clip, for example, which shows us what would appear to be the first meeting between a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) while gambling.

“Can I ask you a question, Captain Calrissian?” asks Ehrenreich.

“Anything, Han,” Glover replies, pronouncing the name like hand without the d.

“It’s Han, actually,” Ehrenreich corrects him, pronouncing it like the first syllable of Honda.

It’s not a bad clip, per se, especially since it’s hard to make promotional material for a movie as anticipated as Solo without giving too much away. But when paired with the other video Lucasfilm released today—Chewbacca learning how to play Holochess—this scene is cause for concern, because both clips effectively act as origin stories for minor details from the original Star Wars trilogy. In this case, those details are Lando’s consistent mispronunciation of Han’s name, and Chewbacca’s frustration with a particular tabletop game.

Moments like these are what earned the Star Wars prequel trilogy so many eyerolls, by wasting precious time on unsatisfying backstory for characters like C-3PO and Boba Fett or throwing in unnecessary, winking nods to future films. Those kinds of scenes are meant to make us feel in the know, so we can point and say, Oh yeah, I remember when Chewie got mad about Holochess or Hey, so that’s why Lando pronounces Han’s name strangely in the later films.

But when filmmakers get bogged down by Easter Eggs, you wind up with a scene like the one from Attack of the Clones, in which a roomful of younglings practice lightsaber training with silly helmets on, a reference to Luke practicing with the blaster shield helmet in A New Hope. Not only did that Attack of the Clones scene do nothing to enhance the story, it also demythologized the original scene, because what was once an organic, spontaneous moment between Obi-Wan and Luke took on new meaning once we saw it in action as a run-of-the-mill Jedi training method.

Two clips certainly aren’t enough to diagnose Solo with full-blown prequel-itis. But it might be time to start vaccinating ourselves, just in case the next batch of clips from Solo feature Han trying on his first ever vest, followed by a spirited debate about whether it’s Millennium Falcon or Millennium Fall-con.