Brow Beat

Junot Díaz Steps Down as Pulitzer Chairman Following Abuse Allegations

By

Junot Diaz receives a Literature Award during the 29th Hispanic Heritage Awards at the Warner Theatre on September 22, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Junot Díaz receives a Literature Award during the 29th Hispanic Heritage Awards in 2016.
Leigh Vogel / Getty Images

Author Junot Díaz is the latest high-profile man accused of sexual misconduct, after fellow author Zinzi Clemmons alleged he cornered and “forcibly kiss[ed]” her when she was his graduate student at Columbia University. Clemmons also claims to be “far from” Díaz’s only victim. The author is now stepping down from his chairman role with the Pulitzer board while the board conducts an investigation. “Mr. Díaz said he welcomed the review and would cooperate fully with it,” the Pulitzer board said in a statement.

Clemmons confronted Díaz at a writers’ festival in Sydney last week, and then went public with her accusations against him on Twitter on May 4. These allegations prompted the Pulitzer board’s investigation. Díaz has been a part of the board since 2010, and will remain on although he has been asked to step down as chairman.

These accusations also prompted Díaz’s current employer, M.I.T., to open an investigation into his professorial conduct. They come on the heels of Díaz’s acclaimed New Yorker essay on childhood sexual abuse.

#MeToo Sexual Assault

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Lena Wilson

Junot Díaz Steps Down as Pulitzer Chairman Following Abuse Allegations

Jordan Weissmann

And Now, For His Grand Finale, Paul Ryan Is Trying to Kick a Million People Off Food Stamps

Marissa Martinelli

There’s Still Hope for Another Network to Save Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Nicole Cliffe

May My Child Pee in the Park?

Yascha Mounk

The Far-Left and Far-Right Find It Astonishingly Easy to Unite

Jordan Weissmann

Pittsburgh’s Biggest Hospital Wants to Become the “Amazon of Health Care.” Locals Just Want It to Take Their Insurance.

Kieran Dahl

Rabbit Holes: Wasting Time in the Oddball World of Surreal Memes

Ruth Graham

American Bible Society Is a Nonprofit Rarity—It’s Almost Fulfilled Its Mission

Lena Wilson

Revenge Tries to Elevate the Rape-Revenge Movie, But Is the Genre Worth Saving?

Studio 360

Gloria Calderón Kellett on TV Moms Who Inspired Her One Day at a Time Reboot

Grant Wahl

What Makes Borussia Dortmund’s Michael Zorc a Soccer Genius

Cyrus Farivar

How a Mugger Helped Create the NSA’s Post-9/11 Surveillance Program

Most Read

Mike Pence Just Called for an End to the Mueller Probe. What Is He Afraid Of?

Jed Shugerman

Maggie Haberman on Why Trump Hates His Job—and Why She Hates Twitter

Isaac Chotiner

If Only Minorities Could Feel As Comfortable Calling the Cops As White People Do

Henry Grabar and Mark Joseph Stern

No, Bari Weiss Isn’t Glorifying the “Dark Web”

William Saletan

How Revolutionary Is Meghan Markle, Really? A Skeptic and a Romantic Debate.

Aisha Harris and Kristen Meinzer

A Chicago Man Filled Out a Single Postal Change of Address Form and Redirected UPS Corporate Mail to His Apartment

Elliot Hannon