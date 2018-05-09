Brow Beat

Jordan Peele’s Follow-Up to Get Out Has a Title, a Poster, a Release Date, and Maybe Lupita Nyong’o

By

Jordan Peele poses with his Best Original Screenplay Oscar.
Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images

Jordan Peele, fresh off winning the Best Original Screenplay Oscar (and scoring Best Picture and Best Director nominations) for his solo directorial debut Get Out, announced his next film’s title on Twitter Tuesday:

Us will be in theaters on March 15, 2019; it’s the first movie Peele is producing under his first-look deal with Universal. But despite having a poster, a release date (less than a year away), and major studio distribution, Us doesn’t have a cast yet. Deadline reports that Lupita Nyong’o is in talks to star, while Elisabeth Moss and Winston Duke’s names are in the mix for other roles. What roles? It’s unclear, because the plot is also top secret, although Deadline says it’s a “social thriller based on Peele’s original idea.” If that’s not enough hard info for you to circle March 15, 2019 on all your calendars, maybe take another look at Get Out, because it’s really, really good.

