Jon Favreau’s Star Wars TV Show Will Fill in the Gap Between the Original Trilogy and The Force Awakens

Wicket the Ewok
Can I get a “yub nub”?
Lucasfilm

We’ve been mostly starved for details on the upcoming live-action Star Wars TV show beyond the fact that it’s happening, but writer and producer Jon Favreau has seen fit to give us a tiny morsel of information. Favreau told Nerdist that the series, which does not yet have a title, will take place seven years after the last installment in the original trilogy, Return of the Jedi. That timeline puts the series a little more than two decades before the events of The Force Awakens.

For dessert, Favreau also revealed that series will utilize the same technology that Favreau used for The Jungle Book and the upcoming Lion King remake. Depending on just how much of that technology Favreau uses, that might be stretching the limits of the term “live-action.” There’s no release date for the show yet, but it’s possible that the series’ release will coincide with the big reveal of of Disney’s streaming platform, which is expected to launch in 2019.

Since we don’t yet have any details about the plot, I choose to believe that rather than focus on the last remnants of the Empire or the infancy of the First Order, the series will follow the continuing adventures of a CGI version of Wicket the Ewok.

