Brow Beat

Jimmy Kimmel Talks to Trump’s Doctor About the Alleged Raid on His Office

By

In an exclusive interview with Donald Trump’s doctor Harold Bornstein about the alleged raid on his office, Jimmy Kimmel zeroed in on the question everyone’s asking: Which embarrassing medical records did Trump want to conceal? Bornstein—who’s looking a lot like Mike Myers these days—won’t say, but he will ring a gigantic handbell and yell “Huah!” like Al Pacino when Kimmel guesses right. (No spoilers, but it’s syphilis.)

There’s no real premise here except that Bornstein looks disreputable and Donald Trump has done horrible things, although Bornstein’s nicknames for Kimmel—“Jimothy,” “Jimmycakes,” and so on—are a nice leitmotif. But Bornstein looks so disreputable that the segment works almost entirely on the strength of the bit’s bad wig and fake beard. It’s one of those rare occasions where doing a half-assed job on the costume is exactly the right choice. Doing a half-assed job vetting presidential candidates, on the other hand, is looking more and more like it might have been a mistake.

Late Night TV

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Jimmy Kimmel Talks to Trump’s Doctor About the Alleged Raid on His Office

Matthew Dessem

The Redistribution of Sex

Richard L. Hasen

Rudy Giuliani May Have Just Implicated President Trump In Serious Campaign Finance Violations

Jeremy Stahl

Source: Eric Reid’s Grievance Against NFL Will Focus on Donald Trump

Christina Cauterucci

HBO’s Serena Williams Docuseries Shows Everything and Reveals Nothing

Molly Olmstead

Teachers Keep Walking Out Because They Want to Save Public Education

Will Oremus

The Absurd Reason Why Tesla’s Model 3 Assembly Line Kept Getting Delayed

April Glaser

A Phishing Scammer Is Buying Ads on Twitter That Look Like They’re From Twitter

April Glaser

Facebook Apps Caused the Cambridge Analytica Mess. Facebook Still Needs Them.

Rebecca Onion

Manafort and the Ukraine, a Lynching Memorial, and a Critical Error

Mark Joseph Stern

We Now Know Precisely How the Koch Brothers and Leonard Leo Buy Special Favors

Rebecca Onion

Kanye’s Brand of “Freethinking” Has a Long, Awful History

Most Read

My Daughter Isn’t Out to Everyone. But Do I Have to Lie for Her?

Carvell Wallace

Why We Need the New Lynching Memorial

Jamelle Bouie

Ashley Judd’s Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein Is a Brilliant Gambit

Mark Joseph Stern

Georgia Secretary of State Points Gun Toward Teen in Folksy New Ad

Molly Olmstead

Former Trump Doctor Harold Bornstein’s Raid Story Is Wild. Which Side Broke the Law?

Jeremy Samuel Faust

Oh No, Someone Asked Simpsons Creator Matt Groening About Apu

Matthew Dessem