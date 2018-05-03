Jimmy Kimmel Talks to Trump’s Doctor About the Alleged Raid on His Office

In an exclusive interview with Donald Trump’s doctor Harold Bornstein about the alleged raid on his office, Jimmy Kimmel zeroed in on the question everyone’s asking: Which embarrassing medical records did Trump want to conceal? Bornstein—who’s looking a lot like Mike Myers these days—won’t say, but he will ring a gigantic handbell and yell “Huah!” like Al Pacino when Kimmel guesses right. (No spoilers, but it’s syphilis.)

There’s no real premise here except that Bornstein looks disreputable and Donald Trump has done horrible things, although Bornstein’s nicknames for Kimmel—“Jimothy,” “Jimmycakes,” and so on—are a nice leitmotif. But Bornstein looks so disreputable that the segment works almost entirely on the strength of the bit’s bad wig and fake beard. It’s one of those rare occasions where doing a half-assed job on the costume is exactly the right choice. Doing a half-assed job vetting presidential candidates, on the other hand, is looking more and more like it might have been a mistake.