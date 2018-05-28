Sports

Dear Lord, Jayson Tatum Is Terrifyingly Good

BOSTON, MA - MAY 27: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts after making a basket in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Seven of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 27, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum, who is a 20-year-old rookie, dunked on LeBron James’ head in the fourth quarter of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, then slammed into James as he strutted back up the court. Thirty-seven seconds later, Tatum made a 27-foot step-back 3-pointer to give the Boston Celtics a one-point lead. It felt like a torch-passing moment. It wasn’t. The Cleveland Cavaliers went on a 15-2 run after Tatum’s five-point spurt, winning 87-79 to secure James’ eighth straight berth in the NBA Finals.

But back to that dunk for a second. I mean, damn.

Tatum is already a very, very good player. The fact that he can attack off the dribble going to his left, take off a few feet outside the restricted area, and outleap LeBron freaking James means we’re going to need to add another very or 12 to that “very, very good” very, very soon. Tatum was the Celtics’ best player on Sunday night, scoring 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting. All year, the other Cavaliers have been a laughingstock. But in Game 7, it was the other Celtics that cost their star a chance to go to the NBA Finals.

Let’s go back to that dunk for a second. It’s still great, I assure you.

It was so great that it inspired Marcus Morris to flex and scream in LeBron’s face, although in fairness it doesn’t take much to inspire Marcus Morris to flex and scream in someone’s face. In Game 2, which Boston won, Morris yelled at Tristan Thompson after converting an and-one layup. In Game 5, which Boston also won, Morris needled Larry Nance Jr. after breaking up a Cleveland alley-oop. In both of those cases, Morris was celebrating a spectacular play of his own doing. In Game 7, the Celtics forward—who went 5-for-14 from the floor—was basking in his teammate’s reflected glory.

At this stage of his career, Tatum is glorious enough to carry his teammates in spurts. He’s not yet the kind of superstar who can carry a broken team to the NBA Finals, which is another way of saying that he’s not LeBron James.

The Celtics, who lost Gordon Hayward in the first game of the season and played the entire playoffs without Kyrie Irving, demonstrated all year that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. On Sunday, they showed that, the genius of Brad Stevens notwithstanding, the whole’s going to look real ugly when the parts can’t make a shot. In Game 6, Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart went a combined 25-for-41 from the field and 9-for-19 from 3-point range. In Game 7, the same three players went 8-for-42 overall and 3-for-26 from long distance. (Morris, who went 5-for-14, actually shot a higher percentage than any Celtic save Tatum and Al Horford.)

Smart, despite his putrid shooting, made a bunch of winning plays in the alternate universe in which the Celtics didn’t toss up brick after brick after brick. With 2:30 to go and Boston down 4, Smart outmuscled James to grab an offensive rebound off a missed free throw, then dished to Morris for a wide-open 3. He missed. The Celtics immediately secured another offensive rebound, at which point Smart found Rozier for a totally unguarded 3. He also missed. The Celtics could’ve—probably should’ve—been down by 1. Less than two minutes later, they were losing by 12 and their season was over.

For a split second, it looked like Tatum’s dunk would be the decisive moment of Game 7. Instead, the Celtics will go into the offseason ruing all those missed 3-pointers. Boston went 7-for-39—17.9 percent—from 3 on Sunday. In 101 games in the 2017-2018 season, they shot worse than that just twice.

Next year, the Celtics will have Irving and Hayward back on the court. Horford and Brown and Morris will be wearing green, too, and it would behoove Boston to re-sign Smart. But Jayson Tatum is Boston’s franchise player. These Eastern Conference Finals weren’t his moment. This time next year, he might be giving Marcus Morris a whole lot more to scream about.

