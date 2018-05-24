Jason Bateman Issues Inevitable Apology for That Disastrous New York Times Interview

None of the men of Arrested Development came off looking great in that New York Times interview published on Wednesday, in which a question about Jeffrey Tambor’s bad behavior (specifically, what he has described as a “blowup” with castmate Jessica Walter) was downplayed by all but Alia Shawkat and Walter herself, who was in tears. But no one made a worse impression than Jason Bateman, who repeatedly tried to redirect the conversation and justified Tambor’s behavior as part and parcel of working in Hollywood—even as he insisted that he was not belittling what happened to Walter.
As the Arrested Development narrator might say: He was.
On Thursday morning, Bateman issued an inevitable apology on Twitter, writing that “I was so eager to let Jeffrey know that he was supported in his attempt to learn, grow, and apologize that I completely underestimated the feelings of the victim, another person I deeply love.”
Look, it’s great that Bateman apologized, even if it was in the face of overwhelming backlash. But the “I’m just a good friend who got caught up in defending my castmate” schtick in this apology is cloying, to the point where it almost seems like 15 years of being Michael Bluth, the self-styled nice guy who can’t admit that he’s just as bad as the rest of his narcissistic family, may have rubbed off on the actor who plays him.