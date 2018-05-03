An Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Sneak Peek Is Here, and She Might Just Make It After All

Kimmy Schmidt is getting her very own Mary Tyler Moore moment. The character, played by Ellie Kemper, has been through a lot over the past three seasons on Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, including reconciling with her mother, going to college, and, oh yeah, the whole “trapped in an underground bunker by a fake preacher for 15 years” thing. In Season 4, Kimmy, ever the optimist, will embark on her next adventure: working as HR manager at the startup Giztoob.

The first clip of the new season introduces Kimmy’s glamorous new life with a ‘90s-style main title sequence, complete with a theme song sung by none other than Jane Krakowski. But as thrilling as the lyrics of “Little Girl, Big City” make the working world sound (“Now you’re laughing at salads”) it may not be all it’s cracked up to be. Good thing all berets go to heaven.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will return and fill the Titus-sized hole in our lives on May 30.