Are Kanye’s Antics Actually Performance Art? This Conspiracy Theorist Thinks So.

Brow Beat

Are Kanye’s Antics Actually Performance Art? A Conspiracy Theorist Thinks So.

By

Singer Kanye West and President-elect Donald Trump speak with the press after their meetings at Trump Tower December 13, 2016 in New York.
Enhance … enhance … enhance …
Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

Here is a fun new chapter in the otherwise exhausting saga that is Kanye West’s rightward turn: an elaborate conspiracy theory. Over the course of just a couple of weeks, West has allied himself with conservatives like Candace Owens, tweeted his “love” for Donald Trump, and said that slavery was “a choice.” All of this has prompted a flurry of deliberation about West’s motivations and even some unwelcome speculation about his mental health. But could it all be a Joaquin Phoenix–style stunt?

It certainly wouldn’t be out of the question, given West’s track record as a provocateur—remember the Confederate arm patch? Perhaps no one has put more thought into this than the man known as Snowcone, co-host of the Kansas City–based radio show The Church of Lazlo, who laid it out in detail in a Twitter thread worthy of Charlie Kelly:

Snowcone goes on to flag a number of Kanye’s tweets to support his theory, including one that encourages artists to “take ideas and update them at your will” and another with a drawing that Snowcone suggests resembles performance artist Andy Kaufman. He also points out that Tremaine Emory has, on multiple occasions, shared West’s posts with the comment “the prestige,” which you may remember from the Christopher Nolan movie of the same name as the final part of a magic trick or illusion.

The whole thing really comes together when Snowcone spotlights another potentially revealing Emory tweet …

… which he notes are lyrics to REM’s “Man on the Moon,” a song that references—yep—Andy Kaufman.

The theory is actually pretty compelling, but even if it’s true, there’s still one big question left to answer: Why is he doing this to us? Is West’s performance a cynical move to stir up controversy and sell more albums? A commentary on how celebrity culture has overtaken our politics, and vice versa? A sincere effort to try to infiltrate the right and change some conservative minds? Some combination of all three?! Please excuse me for a moment while I unspool my skein of red yarn.

Kanye West Politics

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

Are Kanye’s Antics Actually Performance Art? This Conspiracy Theorist Thinks So.

Mark Joseph Stern

The Triumph of Transgender Rights in New Hampshire Is a GOP Rebuke to Mike Pence and Jeff Sessions

Ruth Graham

This Year’s Met Costume Exhibit and Gala Required Actual Negotiation With the Vatican

Lena Wilson

Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski Expelled From the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Christina Cauterucci

The Iowa Legislature Has Passed the Country’s Most Severe Abortion Restriction

June Thomas

Why Didn’t The Americans’ Philip Jennings Know That His Wife Is Unhappy?

Henry Grabar

NYC Condo Can Vote to Liberate Itself From Giant, Golden Trump Letters, Judge Rules

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Report: Feds Tapped Michael Cohen’s Phone, May Have Recorded Call With Trump

Rachel Withers

Soon, We May Give More Rights to Artificial Intelligence Than to Animals

Lena Wilson

Using They/Them to Avoid Misgendering People? It Could Do More Harm Than Good.

Aaron Mak

Report: Facebook Has Fired Multiple Employees for Accessing Private Data to Snoop on Users

Marissa Martinelli

Samantha Bee Looks Back at All of Mark Zuckerberg’s Reasons to Apologize Over the Years

Most Read

My Daughter Isn’t Out to Everyone. But Do I Have to Lie for Her?

Carvell Wallace

Rudy Giuliani May Have Just Implicated President Trump In Serious Campaign Finance Violations

Richard L. Hasen

Georgia Secretary of State Points Gun Toward Teen in Folksy New Ad

Molly Olmstead

Sheila Heti Romanticizes the Limitlessness of a Life Without Children but Ends Up Making the Case for Writerly Limits

Willa Paskin

Kanye’s Brand of “Freethinking” Has a Long, Awful History

Rebecca Onion

The Absurd Reason Why Tesla’s Model 3 Assembly Line Kept Getting Delayed

Will Oremus