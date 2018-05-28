In the Mood to Watch a Doddering Lunatic Ruin a Country, Except This Time It’s Just Pretend? Check Out the Trailer to Anthony Hopkins’ King Lear!

The BBC released a trailer for their upcoming modern-dress production of King Lear starring Anthony Hopkins, and it looks like the play, despite being 412 years old, may have something to say about the current political situation. The new Lear, directed by Richard Eyre, is an Amazon Prime co-production, and will make its way to the streaming service sometime after it airs Monday in the U.K., though the release date hasn’t yet been announced. It’s not the first time Hopkins has played Lear, but as he told the Guardian, he’s not fond of his first attempt, a 1986 production at the National Theatre:

I was 48. Ridiculous. I didn’t realize I was too young. I had no concept of how to do it. I was floundering.

The new Lear also reunites Hopkins with Emma Thompson for the first time since Howards End and The Remains of the Day, their one-two punch of Merchant-Ivory films in the early 1990s. Thompson, Hopkins’ love interest in their last collaboration, has apparently reverse-aged into playing his daughter: She’s Goneril to Emily Watson’s Regan. Relative newcomer Florence Pugh—who hadn’t yet been born when The Remains of the Day came out—will play Cordelia. Jim Broadbent (Gloucester), Jim Carter (Kent), and Tobias Menzies (Cornwall) fill out the cast with recognizable faces. It’ll be a while before Lend Me Your Ears gets around to tracing the parallels, if any, between the reign of Donald Trump and Shakespeare’s play about an aging tyrant descending into madness after playing favorites with his scheming children. Fortunately, we have a little time to puzzle it out before Hopkins’ Lear makes it to the states.