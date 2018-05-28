Brow Beat

In the Mood to Watch a Doddering Lunatic Ruin a Country, Except This Time It’s Just Pretend? Check Out the Trailer to Anthony Hopkins’ King Lear!

By

The BBC released a trailer for their upcoming modern-dress production of King Lear starring Anthony Hopkins, and it looks like the play, despite being 412 years old, may have something to say about the current political situation. The new Lear, directed by Richard Eyre, is an Amazon Prime co-production, and will make its way to the streaming service sometime after it airs Monday in the U.K., though the release date hasn’t yet been announced. It’s not the first time Hopkins has played Lear, but as he told the Guardian, he’s not fond of his first attempt, a 1986 production at the National Theatre:

I was 48. Ridiculous. I didn’t realize I was too young. I had no concept of how to do it. I was floundering.

The new Lear also reunites Hopkins with Emma Thompson for the first time since Howards End and The Remains of the Day, their one-two punch of Merchant-Ivory films in the early 1990s. Thompson, Hopkins’ love interest in their last collaboration, has apparently reverse-aged into playing his daughter: She’s Goneril to Emily Watson’s Regan. Relative newcomer Florence Pugh—who hadn’t yet been born when The Remains of the Day came out—will play Cordelia. Jim Broadbent (Gloucester), Jim Carter (Kent), and Tobias Menzies (Cornwall) fill out the cast with recognizable faces. It’ll be a while before Lend Me Your Ears gets around to tracing the parallels, if any, between the reign of Donald Trump and Shakespeare’s play about an aging tyrant descending into madness after playing favorites with his scheming children. Fortunately, we have a little time to puzzle it out before Hopkins’ Lear makes it to the states.

Amazon TV

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

In the Mood to Watch a Doddering Lunatic Ruin a Country, Except This Time It’s Just Pretend? Check Out the Trailer to Anthony Hopkins’ King Lear!

Daniel Politi

FBI Is Asking Everyone to Reboot Their Routers to Stop Russian Malware Infection

Matthew Dessem

Solo: A Star Wars Story Underperforms at the Box Office

Daniel Politi

Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized for Low Blood Pressure and Fatigue

Matthew Dessem

Sesame Workshop Is Suing the Producers of That Melissa McCarthy Movie With the Ejaculating Puppet

Daniel Politi

Giuliani Says Mueller Probe Is “Rigged,” No Longer Legitimate

Daniel Politi

Chelsea Clinton: Trump Is Degrading “What It Means to Be an American”

Daniel Politi

Trump Tries New Tactic, Bemoans “Young and Beautiful Lives” Destroyed by Russia Probe

Daniel Politi

North Korea Expresses Commitment to U.S. Meeting as Trump Says Date of Summit “Hasn’t Changed”

Daniel Politi

Trump Welcomes Utah Man Held in Venezuela Back to U.S.: “You’ve Gone Through a Lot”

Christina Bonnington

These Are the Five Types of Alexa Users

Matthew Dessem

Elon Musk’s Crusade for Media Accountability Lasted Three Whole Days Before He Recommended a News Site Affiliated With a Suspected Sex Cult

Most Read

Will Meghan Markle’s New California-Inspired Coat of Arms Convince Millennials to Embrace Traditional Heraldry?

Matthew Dessem

Trump’s Saturday of Lies: President Says Official Who Briefed Reporters “Doesn’t Exist”

Daniel Politi

Outrage Grows as Horror of Policy to Split Children and Parents at Border Becomes Clear

Daniel Politi

These Are the Five Types of Alexa Users

Christina Bonnington

Elon Musk’s Crusade for Media Accountability Lasted Three Whole Days Before He Recommended a News Site Affiliated With a Suspected Sex Cult

Matthew Dessem

Sympathy for Liverpool Goalkeeper Loris Karius, Who Messed Up Real Bad At the Worst Possible Time

Nick Greene