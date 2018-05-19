Hirokazu Kore-Eda, Spike Lee, and Jean-Luc Godard Win at Cannes

Hirokazu Kore-Eda, winner of the Palme d’Or for Shoplifters, at a Cannes press conference. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The 71st Cannes Film Festival wrapped up on Saturday with a closing ceremony that not only featured blunt talk from Asia Argento but also the festival’s usual awards, Variety reports. Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-Eda took home the Palme d’Or, the highest honor at Cannes, for Shoplifters, a drama about a family whose larcenous secret causes a crisis. Spike Lee won the Grand Prix for BlacKkKlansman, a true story about a black police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the late 1970s. Lee, who forcefully denounced Donald Trump at one of the festival’s panels, accepted his award “on behalf of the People’s Republic of Brooklyn.” And Jean-Luc Godard, despite not attending, was given a Special Palme d’Or for his contributions to the cinema over his decades-long career.

The Jury Prize went to Lebanese director Nadine Labaki for Capernaum, a film about a street urchin who sues his own family. Pawel Pawlikowski, the Polish director who won the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2015 for Ida, won best director for his relationship drama Cold War. Marcello Fonte won best actor for his performance in the Italian film Dogman, while Best actress went to Samal Yeslyamova for Ayka. Best screenplay was shared by two films: Happy as Lazzaro, written by Alice Rohrwacher; and Three Faces, written by Jafar Panahi and Nader Saeivar.

The competition jury this year was headed by actress Cate Blanchett and included Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay, Léa Seydoux, and Denis Villeneuve.