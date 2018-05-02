Brow Beat

Michelle McNamara’s I’ll Be Gone in the Dark Is Getting the Docuseries Treatment

By

Michelle Eileen McNamara on November 5, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Michelle McNamara.
Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images.

HBO Documentary Films is going ahead with a docuseries based on Michelle McNamara’s I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer. Deadline reports that production is already underway on the project and that veteran documentary filmmaker Liz Garbus will direct. Garbus has twice been nominated for the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature and won her second Emmy Award in 2016 for What Happened, Miss Simone?

McNamara, who died unexpectedly in 2016, spent years investigating the Golden State Killer, previously known as the East Area Rapist, who was active in the 1970s and 80s. Her work was published posthumously in late February of this year by her husband, comedian Patton Oswalt, along with journalist Billy Jensen and researcher Paul Haynes. Less than two months after the book’s release, the Sacramento sheriff’s department arrested Joseph James DeAngelo for the crimes based on DNA evidence.

Oswalt tweeted his involvement in the docuseries on Wednesday after the announcement:

Documentaries HBO

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

