Harvey Weinstein’s Estranged Wife, Georgina Chapman, Explains Why She’s Stayed Silent for So Long

Georgina Chapman, the fashion designer behind Marchesa and wife of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, has remained largely out of the spotlight since the allegations against her then-husband broke in October 2017. But Chapman, who filed for divorce against Weinstein shortly after the floodgates opened, ended her long silence in a Vogue profile out Thursday in which she says she doesn’t think of herself as a victim but “a woman in a shit situation.”

Chapman explained to Jonathan Van Meter why it’s taken her so long to address the allegations against Weinstein and why she chose not to go out in public for five months after the news broke. “I was so humiliated and so broken [that I] didn’t think it was respectful to go out,” she said. “I thought, Who am I to be parading around with all of this going on? It’s still so very, very raw.”

Van Meter points out that because of the scope of the allegations against Weinstein, there are some who assume Chapman must have known about his behavior. Vogue’s Anna Wintour even preempted such criticisms in her editor’s letter, writing that, “I am firmly convinced that Georgina had no idea about her husband’s behavior; blaming her for any of it, as too many have in our gladiatorial digital age, is wrong. I believe that one should not hold a person responsible for the actions of his or her partner.”

Chapman, for her part, denied knowing anything about the serial harassment and abuse that Weinstein has been accused of, saying that she knew him as a “wonderful” partner and father during their marriage:

“There was a part of me that was terribly naive—clearly, so naive. I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief! And I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be?” She has been crying through most of this, and now she breaks down into sobs loud enough that her assistant appears with a box of tissues. “What are people going to say to them?” She is crying so hard she has to take a moment. “It’s like, they love their dad. They love him.” It is almost unbearable to witness, this broken person in front of me. “I just can’t bear it for them!”

Some of Chapman’s famous friends also spoke to Vogue, including Huma Abedin, another woman whose husband was famous for his sexual misconduct. “This particular club, ironically, it’s not such a small one: women who have had to endure it in such a public way, women like Georgina and me,” said Abedin. “People don’t feel sorry for us; you don’t get that empathy. People think you’re beautiful, you’re thin, you’re rich, you’re photographed on the red carpet, and you get stuck in this category. There’s so much more depth beyond all that with Georgina.” Author Neil Gaiman called Chapman “a good person who married a bad person.”

