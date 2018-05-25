Warner Bros. Animation is Adapting George R. R. Martin’s Children’s Book The Ice Dragon

Martin at the 2016 Emmys. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

George R. R. Martin, the author best known for his Game of Thrones fantasy books and their resulting HBO series, has scored another on-screen adaptation. Warner Animation Group’s The Ice Dragon, based on Martin’s 1980 children’s book (written before the Game of Thrones novels), will offer a kid-friendly adaptation of Martin’s notoriously adult work.

Martin will produce the film, which is still in the early stages of development. It will follows a young girl named Adara in her world of warring kingdoms, where domesticated dragons are ridden in battle. Adara, who befriends a rare ice dragon, must rely on her newfound companion to save her home.

If you think that sounds like a story that’s been done before—maybe even by Martin himself—that’s probably because it has been. (Khaleesi!) Still, the animation studio behind The Lego Movie and Storks is clearly interested in staking their claim on the animation world, and HBO’s numbers prove that a Martin adaptation just might be the way to go.