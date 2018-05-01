Stephen Colbert to White House Correspondents’ Association: “Grow a Pair”

If anyone can sympathize with Michelle Wolf right now, it’s Stephen Colbert. As you’ve no doubt already heard, Wolf’s monologue at the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner was met with an unusually strong backlash, receiving criticism from the president, his supporters, and members of the press. Colbert, whose own blistering roast of George W. Bush and the White House Press Corps in 2006 was not well received by those in the room, expressed his support for Wolf on The Late Show on Monday night and delivered a blunt message to the White House Correspondents’ Association: “Grow a pair.”

“Some people were offended by what [Wolf] had to say—presumably those people who’ve been in a coma for the past two and a half years,” said Colbert, before pretending to wake up from one. "’They just revived me at 8:58 p.m. on a Saturday night. Who is this vulgar woman? President Hillary Clinton must be so offended.’”

Colbert’s sharpest criticisms were aimed at the White House Correspondents’ Association for throwing Wolf under the bus by releasing a statement calling her routine “not in the spirit” of the dinner’s mission to deliver “a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press.” Colbert wondered aloud whether the association had even bothered to watch 90 seconds of Wolf’s stand-up before hiring her to stand at the podium and make jokes about politics and the press, which she did. “Being mad at her for doing her job is like accusing the valet of briefly stealing your car,” he said.

Colbert then brought out his conservative, flag-waving, eyebrow-cocking alter ego, “Stephen Colbert,” who has been busy “collaborating with Kanye West on a new album of Republican hip-hop” called My Beautiful Dark Twisted Reality. “Stephen Colbert” is the one whose comments about President Bush got the real Colbert in trouble with the WHCA all those years ago. While “Stephen Colbert” used different language and delivered his speech in the form of satirical praise for the administration and the press, it still contains some zingers that, even now, make Wolf’s speech look tame in comparison. “Over the last five years, you people were so good—over tax cuts, WMD intelligence, the effect of global warming,” he said to a roomful of reporters. “We Americans didn’t want to know, and you had the courtesy not to try to find out.”

On The Late Show, “Stephen Colbert” took the same tack, sarcastically standing up for the White House Press Secretary, who was among Wolf’s targets in her routine: “How dare you besmirch the OK name of Sarah Huckabee Sanders?”