Brow Beat

Murphy Brown Is Back and Already Promising to Piss Off Another Vice President

By

It’s been more than a quarter of a century since vice president Dan Quayle criticized fictional journalist Murphy Brown for her decision to become a single mother, a sound bite that the show seized on and even mocked. Now, CBS is bringing back Murphy Brown, the long-running sitcom that hit its stride in the ‘90s, and Murphy Brown, the character, with Candice Bergen reprising her role as the famed news anchor. The first look at the revival slyly warns that Murphy isn’t done riling up politicians—and that Mike Pence is probably next.

There’s noticeably no footage from the revival itself in the “Where Are They Now?” video, which instead features talking heads of Bergen and other returning cast members giving updates about their characters. These include Faith Ford as Corky Sherwood, Joe Regalbuto as Frank Fontana, and Grant Shaud as Miles Silverberg, all readjusting to life under the Trump administration. Murphy explains her return to fight “fake news,” while Frank bemoans the idea of going undercover as a Nazi who wears preppy clothing and carries an IKEA torch.

That footage is intermixed with clips from the original Murphy Brown, including secretarial antics and Murphy giving birth to her son, Avery. CBS revealed on Wednesday that Murphy’s return to the news this fall will be in a somewhat different capacity, as the host of a morning show that sees her compete against Avery and his own Fox & Friends-like gig.

Feminism TV

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

Murphy Brown Is Back and Already Promising to Piss Off Another Vice President

Leigh Stringer

The Demand for Women-Only Co-Working Spaces Is High, and It’s About More Than #MeToo

Daniel Oppenheimer and Mark Oppenheimer

Michael Chabon, Stop Being the World’s Best Dad, You’re Killing Us

Courtney Angela Brkic

How Victorian Death Photography Helped Me Process My Miscarriages

June Thomas

On The Americans, Killing Can Be an Act of Kindness

Strategist Editors

The Best Pots and Pans for Every Meal, According to Chefs

Nicole Cliffe and Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Dear Prudence Uncensored: the Angry Wedding Guest

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! I’ve Been Crushing on My Friend for Seven Years.

Matthew Dessem

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon Stop by The Tonight Show Before Covering the Royal Wedding

Matthew Dessem

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder’s Destination Wedding Looks Like the Happiest Destination Movie So Far

Elliot Hannon

Wednesday Was a Busy and Bad News Day for Michael Cohen. Here’s What We Learned.

Elliot Hannon

Whistleblower Leaked Damning Cohen Financial Documents Because They Were Disappearing From Government Financial Crimes Database

Most Read

My Wife Drinks Too Much in Front of the Kids, and I Don’t Know if We Have a Future Together

Carvell Wallace

Whistleblower Leaked Damning Cohen Financial Documents Because They Were Disappearing From Government Financial Crimes Database

Elliot Hannon

To Deport a Dreamer, ICE Claimed He Was “Gang-Affiliated.” A Federal Judge Ruled That ICE Was Lying.

Mark Joseph Stern

Seth Meyers Edits Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Press Briefings So That She Actually Tells the Truth

Marissa Martinelli

Donald Trump Is Using Bill Clinton’s Tricks to Lie About Stormy Daniels

William Saletan

Meghan Markle’s Extended Family Won’t Stop Making TV Appearances and the Spectacle Is Captivating

Ruth Graham