Murphy Brown Is Back and Already Promising to Piss Off Another Vice President

It’s been more than a quarter of a century since vice president Dan Quayle criticized fictional journalist Murphy Brown for her decision to become a single mother, a sound bite that the show seized on and even mocked. Now, CBS is bringing back Murphy Brown, the long-running sitcom that hit its stride in the ‘90s, and Murphy Brown, the character, with Candice Bergen reprising her role as the famed news anchor. The first look at the revival slyly warns that Murphy isn’t done riling up politicians—and that Mike Pence is probably next.

There’s noticeably no footage from the revival itself in the “Where Are They Now?” video, which instead features talking heads of Bergen and other returning cast members giving updates about their characters. These include Faith Ford as Corky Sherwood, Joe Regalbuto as Frank Fontana, and Grant Shaud as Miles Silverberg, all readjusting to life under the Trump administration. Murphy explains her return to fight “fake news,” while Frank bemoans the idea of going undercover as a Nazi who wears preppy clothing and carries an IKEA torch.

That footage is intermixed with clips from the original Murphy Brown, including secretarial antics and Murphy giving birth to her son, Avery. CBS revealed on Wednesday that Murphy’s return to the news this fall will be in a somewhat different capacity, as the host of a morning show that sees her compete against Avery and his own Fox & Friends-like gig.