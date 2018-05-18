Watch the First Trailer for Michelle Wolf’s Netflix Show

Fresh from her controversial White House Correspondents Dinner performance, comedian Michelle Wolf is about to air her weekly late-night alternative The Break with Michelle Wolf. The Netflix show, which will air every Sunday, bills itself as a break from occasionally dour late-night fodder, which is now often laden with Trump scares.

The Break’s first trailer, which Netflix dropped Friday, paints the show as a sketch comedy/talk show/late night show—with stand-up. All things considered, it looks to be every bit as wacky and awkward as Wolf herself. It will undoubtedly be interesting to see Wolf, who has worked on The Daily Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers, finally helm her own late-night program. And hopefully this time, she’ll be able to do it without the unnecessary hullabaloo.