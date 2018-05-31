Drake Releases a Statement About the Blackface Photo

Drake performing at Coachella in 2017. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Drake, whose feud with Pusha T went nuclear yesterday night with the the release of a diss track alleging Drake has a secret child, has spoken out about at least one part of this trainwreck: the photograph of Drake in blackface that Pusha used for album art. Drake took to Instagram Stories Wednesday night to post a statement addressing the issue.

“I know everyone is enjoying the circus, but I want to clarify this image in question,” the rapper wrote, going on to explain that he had been working as an actor, not a musician, at the time the photo was taken. According to Drake, he was attempting to make a statement about the way the film industry treated black actors. The rapper also confirmed that the image was not part of a photoshoot for Too Black Guys—something the founder of the clothing label asserted in his own statement—and credited the idea to himself and actor Mazin Elsadig. Their goal was “to highlight and raise our frustrations with not always getting a fair chance in the industry and to make a point that the struggle for black actors had not changed much.” As for the other issues raised in Pusha T’s diss track, Drake has yet to comment.

Instagram stories are a Snapchat-style feature that allows users to post images that are automatically deleted in 24 hours. They aren’t embeddable by design, but Drake’s statement should be visible until Thursday evening by visiting his Instagram page and clicking on his profile picture. Here is the complete text: