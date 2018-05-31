“Drake” Drops a Sick Paddington 2 Burn in His Pusha T Diss Track

Dropping bombs like these can take a toll. Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

Drake and Pusha T have beef, which the latter rapper recently reignited in flamboyant fashion on his latest album, Daytona. After Drake came back for him on “Duppy Freestyle,” Pusha took it to a whole new level, dropping the diss track, “The Story of Adidon.” With it, he revealed an old photo of Drake posing in blackface as the song’s cover art and accused him of fathering and abandoning a child with an ex-adult film actress. Drake offered an explanation for the jarring imagery via Instagram on Wednesday night, but now he’s also fired back at Pusha in the studio. Or rather, “Drake,” has fired back.

Comedian Demi Adejuyigbe, the mastermind behind last year’s gut-busting Will Smith Oscar raps and a more recent Han Solo rap, has taken it upon himself to respond to Pusha T as Drake. In a video posted to Twitter, Adejuyigbe imagines that a radio broadcast has released the rapper’s retaliatory diss track, and then reveals the hilariously silly song parody.

holy shit. drake dropped his response to pusha's adidon track on power 106... he went for the THROAT. there's really no way pusha's coming back from this pic.twitter.com/4pibHuNPvi — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) May 31, 2018

It’s a purposely clumsy rap, lampooning Drake as the kind of guy who would throw down disses like, “Where’d you get your dumb raps from, the idiot store?/ Just kidding man, I love the rappin’ that you do/ Psych, your rappin’ is doo-doo!” Even critical darling Paddington 2 (which, Adejuyigbe asserts, Drake has watched three times) gets a name-drop, because why not? Honestly, Drake owes Adejuyigbe for this A-plus ghostwriting job.