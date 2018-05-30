Brow Beat

Donald Trump Finally Tweeted About the Roseanne Cancellation, and It’s About What You’d Expect

The internet has been in an absolute tizzy after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett caused ABC to ax Barr’s wildly successful Roseanne reboot. Though plenty of people (especially Black Twitter) are thrilled to see the show go, the reboot did offer a fascinating look at middle-class life in Trump’s America. As a result, we’ve all been holding our breath waiting for the president’s inevitable Twitter reaction. And folks, here it is, in all its narcissistic glory:

There’s a lot going on here. Not only is The Donald taking this opportunity to rehash a year-old beef with Iger, he’s making a landmark cultural moment about his favorite thing in the world: himself. (It’s unclear exactly which “HORRIBLE” ABC statements Trump is referring to—late-night host Jimmy Kimmel regularly goes in on the president, as does The View’s Joy Behar.) Iger left Trump’s financial advisory panel in June 2017, saying that, after Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement, his participation in the administration became a “matter of principle.”

Given that Roseanne was, for many, a cultural landmark of the Trump era, it’s somewhat surprising that the president didn’t express solidarity with Barr. It’s also unclear what the difference is between making and saying a statement. But, at the end of the day, Trump’s gonna Trump.

