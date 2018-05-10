Brow Beat

A Woman Is Suing Over an Alleged Rape During a Party in Chris Brown’s Home

By

Recording artist Chris Brown attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on April 3, 2016 in Inglewood, California.
Chris Brown.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Chris Brown is being sued once again, this time over an alleged rape that took place at his home in Los Angeles in February 2017. On Wednesday, attorney Gloria Allred filed a lawsuit alleging sexual battery, emotional distress, negligence, and more against multiple defendants on behalf of her anonymous client, who claims she was coerced into going back to Brown’s house and held against her will. While there, the client alleges she was assaulted by an anonymous woman, named only as Doe X, and raped by rapper Young Lo, whose real name is Lowell Grissom, Jr. Both Doe X and Grissom are also defendants in the lawsuit. (Grissom has not publicly addressed the accusation nor responded to various outlets’ requests for comment.)

The alleged victim claims that her phone was confiscated during an after-party at a recording studio, after which she was lured back to Brown’s residence with the promise that it would be returned to her there. According to the lawsuit, Brown then distributed “a clear white pill filled with powder” to female guests, which the alleged victim refused, instead isolating herself from the other partygoers. The suit also says that the alleged victim was intimidated by the number of guns in Brown’s home, that she believed she was unable to leave Brown’s property on her own because of a code-protected gate, and that “Brown ordered Grissom” to push a couch in front of a bedroom door to prevent anyone from leaving the room where sexual activity was taking place.

Brown’s lawyer Mark Geragos denied the allegations against Brown to TMZ, accusing Allred of “demanding” $17 million from his client and using Brown’s name in the suit “so that she could have a press conference.” Allred countered by telling TMZ that Geragos and Brown did not appear at a mediation, where a mediator interviewed the alleged victim and found her “highly credible.” She denied seeking compensation.

The lawsuit says that the alleged victim went to a rape treatment center and reported the incident to the police. A spokesman for the LAPD confirmed to the New York Times that there is an open investigation into the incident.

