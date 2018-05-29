In Memoriam: Celebrities Say Their Farewells to ABC’s Roseanne

Brow Beat

In Memoriam: Celebrities Say Their Farewells to ABC’s Canceled Roseanne

By

John Goodman and Roseanne Barr
Seeya!
Adam Rose/ABC

Remember when Fox announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine had been canceled, and the news was met with an outpouring of support for the quietly beloved sitcom, including from some unexpected A-listers like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Guillermo del Toro?

Yeah, that’s not happening with Roseanne.

After ABC announced it was cancelling the reboot over star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet, famous folks—even those with plenty of scandals of their own—came out not to mourn but to dance on the show’s grave. Below, we’ve rounded up their reactions, which range from thanking ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey to wondering why Barr’s show wasn’t canceled even sooner:

