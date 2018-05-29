In Memoriam: Celebrities Say Their Farewells to ABC’s Roseanne

Seeya! Adam Rose/ABC

Remember when Fox announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine had been canceled, and the news was met with an outpouring of support for the quietly beloved sitcom, including from some unexpected A-listers like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Guillermo del Toro?

Yeah, that’s not happening with Roseanne.

After ABC announced it was cancelling the reboot over star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet, famous folks—even those with plenty of scandals of their own—came out not to mourn but to dance on the show’s grave. Below, we’ve rounded up their reactions, which range from thanking ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey to wondering why Barr’s show wasn’t canceled even sooner:

Kudos to @ABCNetwork for their quick, decisive actions. We live in a country where you can express yourself freely, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t consequences for hateful speech and actions. — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) May 29, 2018

But honestly she got what she deserved. As I tell my 4 year old, one makes a choice with one’s actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 29, 2018

Thank you Channing Dungey!https://t.co/VIlKTF9y7Z — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 29, 2018

For the record, this is Channing Dungey. Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/GxEP2B61uq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2018

Condolences to the actors, writers, and crew who lost their jobs today because their boss is an abhorrent human. Props to Channing Dungey for making an incredibly brave decision. — Sarah Watson (@SarahWatson42) May 29, 2018

ABC has done the right thing. They’ve stood up against racism. It is our country’s original sin. But this is 2018 and it has no place in the hearts of decent people. Unfortunately our president has stoked these evil fires. If he doesn’t applaud ABC, he will continue to stoke evil — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 29, 2018

"When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time."

- Maya Angelou https://t.co/0OT2qtKlw6 — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) May 29, 2018

I'm glad Roseanne is canceled.



The backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare.



Nothing good has come of this entire thing. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 29, 2018

Ton of respect for Bob Iger. Tough decision with financial consequences for his company but right for America....umm..now don't bug Bob but maybe someone else find out if I'm still banned from all of @ABCNetwork for calling Roseanne Barr out first on her racist conspiracy tweets? — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 29, 2018

I bet FOX will pick it up & pair it with Tim Allen's show. https://t.co/5MyZf9UT3X via @thr — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 29, 2018

Man. Who could’ve seen this coming? pic.twitter.com/vtTpCfFWhP — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 29, 2018

Roseanne’s gonna spin this and Hannity’s gonna spin this and Trump is gonna fundraise off it and so on and so on, but the only story here is that she’s an ignorant racist and wrote a bunch of ignorant racist crap. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 29, 2018

What?! Roseanne’s an irresponsible role model and a racist and probably shouldn’t have been brought back to television in the first place?! This is brand new information!! — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) May 29, 2018

This wasn't censorship. This was business. She hasn't been prosecuted. She hasn't been silenced. She can carry on saying what she wants. It's just that her employers have decided they don't want to employ her any more. This is freedom. https://t.co/O1VIz6bzSp — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 29, 2018

I truly hope that one day, the values that we hold our actors, producers, news casters, CEO’s, religious leaders, athletes, law enforcement, Military personnel, every day working class people, and sitcom stars to will be the same standard we hold our President to. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 29, 2018

"Roseanne" canceled! Damn, we were looking forward to seeing her tweets in next season's dialogue. pic.twitter.com/5wHjMcF33H — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 29, 2018