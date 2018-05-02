Sports

Let’s Check in With the Toronto Raptors, Who Will Surely Beat LeBron and the Cavs This Time

By

TORONTO, ON - MAY 01: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Toronto Raptors falls to his knees after missing a basket in the second half of Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 1, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Jonas Valanciunas of the Toronto Raptors falls to his knees after missing a basket in the second half of Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 1, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

In 2016, the Toronto Raptors lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-2 in the Eastern Conference finals. Last year, Canada’s best and only NBA team swung and missed at LeBron James and the Cavs a second time, this time getting swept in the Eastern Conference semis.

After those two playoff beatdowns, the Raptors and their coach Dwane Casey changed their entire offensive approach, installing a new motion offense that made Toronto less dependent on its stars Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. Thanks to that new system and an amazing collection of bench players, the Raptors secured the No. 1 seed in the East for the first time, and advanced stats pegged them as overwhelming favorites to make the NBA Finals. This time it was going to be different.

The Cavs, meanwhile, struggled so much in the regular season that they traded pretty much everyone on their team who isn’t either LeBron James or Ante Zizic. (Ante Zizic is untouchable.) Cleveland then barely survived its first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, getting outscored by 40 points over seven games. The Cavs were, per FiveThirtyEight, “the least-convincing winner of any playoff series in modern history.” And after playing almost every minute of every game against Indiana, LeBron was, in his words, “burnt.”

That brings us to Tuesday’s Game 1 in Toronto, a contest the Cavaliers won 113-112 in overtime despite never having the lead in regulation. It’s not unprecedented for a team to lose a playoff game in which it didn’t grab the lead until overtime; the Oklahoma City Thunder did it seven years ago. But still: not that common!

In the fourth quarter and overtime, Toronto … wasn’t good:

For visual learners:

So not only did the Raptors lose Game 1, they also lost several different games of tic-tac-toe.

The good news for the Raptors is:
• This was just the first game of a best-of-7 series. They still have plenty of opportunities to win (and also to lose, but we’re focusing on the good news here).
• The Cavs still aren’t very good.
• They were winning the whole game, which is pretty much the same as winning the game.

The bad news for the Raptors is:
• LeBron James, who was burnt, scored a mere (for him 26 points) on 12-for-30 shooting and missed a bunch of shots down the stretch. He will likely be less burnt in Game 2.
• They are still somehow finding new ways to lose to the Cavs despite the fact that they’ve already lost to the Cavs so, so many times.
• Drake is extremely mad at Kendrick Perkins, which doesn’t really fit into this bulleted list, but it’s still reflective of the fact that all of Toronto is very on edge right now.

Game 2 is Thursday night. Pray for Canada.

Basketball NBA

Josh Levin is Slate's editorial director.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Oh No, Someone Asked Simpsons Creator Matt Groening About Apu

Josh Levin

Let’s Check in With the Toronto Raptors, Who Will Surely Beat LeBron and the Cavs This Time

Elliot Hannon

It’s Hard to Say What This Private Jet Company’s Family College Tour Offer Makes Look Worse, America or Its Colleges

Elliot Hannon

Shocking No One, Trump’s Absurd Doctor Now Says Trump Dictated Campaign Letter Declaring Health “Astonishingly Excellent”

Isaac Chotiner

What Is Mueller Up To?

Christina Bonnington

Facebook Thinks the Oculus Go Will Bring Virtual Reality to the Masses. Is It Right?

Elliot Hannon

EPA Chief Pruitt’s Not-Dodgy-At-All Morocco Trip Was Arranged by a Lobbyist Buddy Who Now Works for Morocco

Jeremy Samuel Faust

Former Trump Doctor Harold Bornstein’s Raid Story Is Wild. Which Side Broke the Law?

Aaron Mak

The iPhone X Didn’t Sell So Terribly After All

Marissa Martinelli

Netflix Will Release Arrested Development Season 4 Again, This Time as 22 Traditional Episodes

Rebecca Onion

Comey’s Credibility, Ashley Judd’s Lawsuit, and Mueller’s Questions

Jamelle Bouie

Why Lynching Still Matters

Most Read

How Donald Trump May Have Incriminated Himself in That Fox & Friends Interview

Jeremy Stahl

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Fair Game

Christina Cauterucci

What Was It Like When Critics Could Kill? Most Musicians Still Don’t Want to Talk About It.

Amos Barshad

John Legend Gently Explaining Civil Rights–Related Party Realignment to Kanye Is the Most Relatable Thing a Celebrity Has Ever Done

Ben Mathis-Lilley

I Watched All of James Comey’s Interviews. He’s Telling the Truth.

William Saletan

The Bizarre Decades-Old Mystery Over Hitler’s (Possible) Skull

Jean-Marie Pottier