Cardinals Pitcher Throws 105 Miles Per Hour; Baseball Fans Say, “Yowza, That’s Some Spicy Salami!”

Jordan Hicks throws the ball extremely fast. Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

What’s the fastest you’ve ever thrown something? Was it 104 miles per hour? Well, guess what, loser? Rookie St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks threw two pitches on Sunday that were clocked at 105 miles per hour.

In 1 1/3 innings of work against the Philadelphia Phillies, Hicks threw the five fastest pitches of 2018. His two 105 mile-per-hour sinkers both came against the Phillies’ Odubel Herrera. One can only imagine what Herrera did to anger Hicks, though the outfielder wound up reaching first base on a wild pitch (pray for the backstop).

🔥🔥🔥 alert in St. Louis!@Cardinals rookie @Jhicks007 threw the FIVE fastest pitches of 2018 today, reaching 105 mph twice.



Aroldis Chapman is the only other pitcher on record to throw 105. pic.twitter.com/P1CKU0XAQC — #Statcast (@statcast) May 20, 2018

Prior to today, only Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman had ever thrown an official 105 mile-per-hour heater. It was just a bit inside.

While Chapman got there first, Hicks is now the only player in MLB history to throw two 105 mile-per-hour pitches. In traditional baseball parlance, he uncorked some stinky cheese.

St. Louis won 5-1 and plays Kansas City on Monday. Here’s a little scouting report for the Royals: Start swinging your bats now if you want to make contact against Jordan Hicks.