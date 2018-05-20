Sports

Cardinals Pitcher Throws 105 Miles Per Hour; Baseball Fans Say, “Yowza, That’s Some Spicy Salami!”

By

ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 21: Jordan Hicks #49 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium on April 21, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Jordan Hicks throws the ball extremely fast.
Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

What’s the fastest you’ve ever thrown something? Was it 104 miles per hour? Well, guess what, loser? Rookie St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks threw two pitches on Sunday that were clocked at 105 miles per hour.

In 1 1/3 innings of work against the Philadelphia Phillies, Hicks threw the five fastest pitches of 2018. His two 105 mile-per-hour sinkers both came against the Phillies’ Odubel Herrera. One can only imagine what Herrera did to anger Hicks, though the outfielder wound up reaching first base on a wild pitch (pray for the backstop).

Prior to today, only Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman had ever thrown an official 105 mile-per-hour heater. It was just a bit inside.

While Chapman got there first, Hicks is now the only player in MLB history to throw two 105 mile-per-hour pitches. In traditional baseball parlance, he uncorked some stinky cheese.

St. Louis won 5-1 and plays Kansas City on Monday. Here’s a little scouting report for the Royals: Start swinging your bats now if you want to make contact against Jordan Hicks.

Baseball Major League Baseball

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Molly Olmstead

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Blames Santa Fe Shooting on Abortions and Video Games

Marissa Martinelli

John Oliver Walks Us Through the Most Outlandish Methods Used to “Treat” Addiction

Strategist Editors

The Best Baking Cookbooks, According to Pastry Chefs and Professional Bakers

Rebecca Onion

How the C-Section Went From Last Resort to Overused

Matthew Dessem

Tina Fey Revives Her Sarah Palin Impression for a Big Song and Dance Number on Saturday Night Live

Earth Spins On, in This Week’s Open Thread

Matthew Dessem

Watch the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Show Choir Perform at the Billboard Music Awards

Nick Greene

Is Steph Curry Hampered by a Lingering Injury? Let’s Investigate.

Isaac Chotiner

More Details on the NYT’s Latest Don Jr. Meeting Scoop, From One of the Guys Who Reported It

Nick Greene

Cardinals Pitcher Throws 105 Miles Per Hour; Baseball Fans Say, “Yowza, That’s Some Spicy Salami!”

Nick Greene

The Vegas Golden Knights’ Bonkers Pre-Game Ceremonies (and Their Hockey Players) Are Going to the Stanley Cup Final

Daniel Politi

U.S. Is Putting Its Trade War With China “On Hold” for Now, Says Treasury Secretary

Most Read

Trump Doubles Down on Unhinged Rant, “Hereby Demands” Probe Into Whether FBI “Infiltrated” Campaign

Daniel Politi

Has Paul Ryan Already Lost Control of the House?

Jim Newell

Santa Fe Gunman Killed a Girl Who Reportedly Turned Down His Advances a Week Earlier

Daniel Politi

Obama’s Education Secretary: Parents Should Pull Children From Schools Until Gun Laws Change

Daniel Politi

Houston Police Chief Says He’s “Hit Rock Bottom” With Pro-Gun Views After School Shooting

Daniel Politi

More Details on the NYT’s Latest Don Jr. Meeting Scoop, From One of the Guys Who Reported It

Isaac Chotiner